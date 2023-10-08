Explanation of Failed Fourth-Down Attempt in Pittsburgh

On a day full of frustrations, one was the Ravens' failed fourth-down attempt at the end of the first half when they were in field goal range.

The Ravens could have attempted a 40-yard field goal with just seconds left that, if made, would've given Baltimore a 13-3 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime.

That was the intent, but center Tyler Linderbaum snapped the ball when he wasn't supposed to. The Ravens lined up the offense just to run the clock down, and Harbaugh intended to take a timeout and send Justin Tucker out for the attempt.

Linderbaum, however, thought the Steelers jumped into the neutral zone so he snapped it, thinking the Ravens would get a free play and a free first down, which would have put the Ravens at the 18-yard line with about 20 seconds left in the half. However, no flag was thrown on the Steelers and Jackson scrambled before throwing incomplete.

That kept it a one-score game heading into halftime, just one of the many instances where the Ravens had a chance to take a commanding lead in the first half but didn't. Considering how toothless the Steelers offense was to that point, it would have been three big points.