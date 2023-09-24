Mistakes Cost Ravens Dearly in First Loss

However, that's when the time management blunder came into play. The Ravens were celebrating and the crowd was going crazy. The Colts only had one timeout remaining, and Baltimore needed just one first down to run out the clock. However, on the Colts' free kick following the safety, Zay Flowers called for a fair catch instead of burning more time off the clock by returning the kick. That essentially gave the Colts an extra timeout with the mandatory two-minute warning timeout.

When asked why Flowers made the fair catch, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said Flowers was following instructions he was given when the scoreboard clock was showing under two minutes to play following the safety. However, before the free kick, the scoreboard clock was switched to 2:03, and Harbaugh said Flowers didn't get the communication to not make the fair catch.

"We were going to fair catch that ball because it was 1:58 [left on the clock]," Harbaugh said. "After the kick return team was out there on the field, [the officials] pumped the clock up over two minutes, and we were unable to communicate to him (Flowers). We were trying, but we couldn't communicate to [Flowers]. That was unfortunate."

After the fair catch blunder, the Ravens only burned 15 seconds off the clock on their final three plays of regulation, going three-and-out. On fourth down, Jordan Stout's punt only traveled 34 yards, giving the Colts the ball at their own 38-yard-line with 1:48 to play. That left plenty of time for Minshew to put the Colts in position for Gay's 53-yard field goal late in regulation that forced overtime.

For the second straight week, the Ravens had costly special teams struggles. In the third quarter, they give up a 32-yard punt return that set up a 54-yard field goal by Gay. In Week 2, they gave up an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown in Cincinnati.