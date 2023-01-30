Late for Work 1/30: Ravens Get Mixed Grades on 2022 Report Card

Presented by

Ravens Miss 'A' Grades in End of Season Report Card

In an effort to critique the Ravens' 2022-2023 season, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec offered a final report card, covering each position, special teams, coaching and the front office. The grades were a reminder of the lofty expectations at the season's beginning.

Beginning with the quarterbacks, Zrebiec gave credit for the MVP-worthy start by Lamar Jackson, but after the offense cooled and Jackson was ultimately sidelined, the quarterbacks finished with a "C" grade.

"Both of these things can be true: The Ravens needed Jackson to be a little more consistent when he was healthy and Baltimore also put far too much burden on Jackson to be Superman in order to win," Zrebiec wrote. "All in all, it was a challenging year for the Ravens quarterback and the offense he leads. The knee injury was unfortunate, but there was mounting evidence of offensive regression before he went down."

The highest grade of the season was earned by the offensive line, a "B+."

"It wasn't perfect by any means. Short-yardage situations were problematic. There were a few games when Baltimore's quarterbacks were under too much pressure," Zrebiec wrote. "However, the Ravens' offensive line played well for much of the season and may have been the team's most consistent position group. It certainly was the most improved. The starters stayed mostly healthy, and when there was a need, reserve Patrick Mekari stepped in and did a commendable job."

The lowest grade went to the wide receiver unit, with the lone "D" of the report card. Zrebiec wrote "pretty much everything" needed improvement, and noted the impact of Rashod Bateman's season-ending injury.

"It's fair to ask what the Ravens really expected from a group of receivers populated by young players who hadn't proven themselves and older guys who didn't look like they had much left," Zrebiec wrote. "Still, it's reasonable to think that an NFL receiver should be able to get open, catch the routine ones and not fumble the ball. That didn't always happen. Bateman's injury crushed Baltimore."

Ravens Stick with Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum in 2022 NFL Re-Draft

After an exciting rookie class brought forth new talent in the NFL, Bleacher Report's David Kenyon conducted a first round re-draft of the 2022 class. But at No. 14 and No. 25, familiar faces landed once again in Baltimore.

No. 14 – Kyle Hamilton

"Baltimore has an obvious and compelling need to consider a receiver, such as Jahan Dotson or Treylon Burks," Kenyon wrote. "However, the Ravens added a gem in Kyle Hamilton. He steadily earned a larger role this year, totaled 62 tackles and allowed just 5.7 yards per target."

No. 25 – Tyler Linderbaum

"Perhaps the most frustrating part of this exercise is not adding a receiver for Lamar Jackson," Kenyon wrote. "The problem is Baltimore nailed the evaluation of both Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum, a couple of All-Rookie selections. As he'd done in college, Linderbaum thrived as a run-blocker. On a run-first Ravens offense, he still makes a ton of sense."

If the problem is being perfect in evaluating rookies that become All-Rookie selections, the Ravens will welcome a few more "problems" in 2023.

Roster Changes Abundant, But Keeping Offensive Line Largely Intact Is a Benefit

The Ravens face a critical offseason with the hiring of a new offensive coordinator, a contract negotiation with Jackson and the annual roster changes. But one thing that will remain mostly intact is the offensive line. This, according to Baltimore Positive's Luke Jones, shouldn't be overlooked.

"…the Ravens still have much going for them on the offensive side of the ball, which will help whoever is playing quarterback, calling plays, running the ball, and catching passes for Baltimore in 2023," Jones wrote.

If the Ravens were to see a change, the lone expectation would be at left guard, where Ben Powers is set to become a free agent. But if Powers finds a new team in 2023, Jones thinks the Ravens have options already on the roster in Ben Cleveland, Trystan Colon and Mekari.

The continuity is key for the Ravens, according to Jones. Building the offensive line was such an emphasis only two seasons ago, and it has quickly become a strength.

"Most importantly, an offensive line that was a source of frustration over the previous two seasons finished 2022 as one of the roster's greatest strengths and one of the NFL's top groups, according to multiple outlets," Jones wrote. "Pro Football Focus ranked the Ravens as its second-best offensive line by year's end — they were 21st in 2021 — while ESPN ranked Baltimore sixth in team pass block win rate and first in team run block win rate for the 2022 season."

Related Content

news

Late for Work 1/27: Ray Lewis Says Ravens Need to Give Lamar Jackson More Weapons

Patrick Queen opines on Joe Burrow, Jackson's contract, how to slow Bengals. Marlon Humphrey and Isaiah Likely are among the recipients of The Baltimore Sun's Ravens superlatives. Baltimore 'could be an ideal landing spot' for Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

news

Late for Work 1/26: Ravens Named Best Fit for This Quarterback Prospect

Mel Kiper Jr. mocks a wide receiver to the Ravens. CBS Sports names the perfect candidate to be the Ravens' new offensive coordinator. Would a Day 2 pick be enough to acquire DeAndre Hopkins? Demarcus Robinson was the Ravens' unsung hero.

news

Late for Work 1/25: NFL Executives Predict Ravens as Landing Spot for DeAndre Hopkins

Ravens enter offseason at an inflection point. Which free agent can the Ravens not afford to lose? Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum make the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

news

Late for Work 1/24: Could Ravens Be Favorites to Land Saquon Barkley?

How the Ravens can rebuild their wide receiver room. The Steelers are encouraged to pursue Ben Powers. The Ravens reportedly claim Lamar Jackson's cousin off waivers.

news

Late for Work 1/23: Reported Interview Requests Show Focus on Improving Passing Attack

'Difficult roster decisions' lie ahead for GM Eric DeCosta. Media gave props to Ravens defense after watching Bengals bully the Bills in the Divisional round. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah mocks QB to Ravens in Round 1; analysts from CBS Sports go in different directions.

news

Late for Work 1/20: Looking at Potential Candidates for Next Offensive Coordinator

Does the Ravens offense have an identity crisis? Greg Roman is the 'perfect candidate' for the Titans' offensive coordinator job.

news

Late for Work 1/19: Lamar Jackson Will Be Ravens' Quarterback in 2023, Says Former Sports Agent

A Patriots cornerback is named a free agent the Ravens should target. Should the Ravens pick up Patrick Queen's fifth-year option? The Ravens could play in London next season.

news

Late for Work 1/18: Other Than Lamar Jackson, Which Ravens Are in Line for Contract Extensions?

Tyler Linderbaum makes ESPN's list of top 10 rookies and is one of three Ravens named to NFL.com analyst's All-Rookie Teams. The Ravens take a cornerback in The Athletic's latest mock draft.

news

Late for Work 1/17: Which Wide Receivers Could Ravens Target This Offseason?

An ESPN pundit says one narrative about Lamar Jackson is an overreaction. Mike Florio says officials missed an illegal block on Bengals' fumble return for a touchdown. The Ravens have devised 'the perfect defense to slow down the Bengals offense.' Three non-wide receivers the Ravens could select in the first round.

news

Late for Work 1/16: Ravens' Defeat a 'Microcosm of Their Season'

Twitter was rocked by rookie safety Kyle Hamilton's hard-hitting takeaway. Ravens defeat a microcosm of their season; hard to not play 'what if'. Defense recognized for outstanding game. Pundits question management of final drive. Early offseason questions begin to sprout for the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 1/13: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bengals Playoff Game

Tyler Linderbaum is named Offensive Rookie of the Year by a sports analytics outlet.

