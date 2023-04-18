Ravens Mourn Passing of Chris Smith

Veteran NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith, a member of Baltimore's practice squad in 2021, passed away Tuesday at the age of 31.

Smith was playing for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons this season and was also with the Texans, Jaguars, Bengals, Browns and Raiders during his eight-year NFL career. A fifth-round pick from Arkansas in 2014, Smith had 80 tackles and 11 sacks while appearing in 72 NFL games.