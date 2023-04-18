Ravens Mourn Passing of Chris Smith

Apr 18, 2023 at 05:42 PM
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Veteran NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith, a member of Baltimore's practice squad in 2021, passed away Tuesday at the age of 31.

Smith was playing for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons this season and was also with the Texans, Jaguars, Bengals, Browns and Raiders during his eight-year NFL career. A fifth-round pick from Arkansas in 2014, Smith had 80 tackles and 11 sacks while appearing in 72 NFL games.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of Chris Smith's passing," the Ravens said in a statement. "Chris made a big impact by the way he treated people. His smile, caring nature and positive attitude were contagious. We extend our love and support to Chris' family. May he rest in peace."

Players, friends and teams around the NFL mourned Smith's passing on social media.

