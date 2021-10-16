Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Tyre Phillips to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens now officially have their top 2021 draft pick at their disposal, as Rashod Bateman was moved from injured reserve to the 53-man roster Saturday. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he expects Bateman to make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

But Saturday brought more good news for Baltimore as the Ravens also activated offensive lineman Tyre Phillips from injured reserve to the 53-man roster, paving the way for him to play Sunday.

Phillips began the year as the Ravens' starting left guard but was carted off the field with a knee injury during the season-opener in Las Vegas. Phillips was placed on injured reserve and missed the next four games.

Phillips was designated for return a week ago, which allowed him to return to practice. Now, after four days of practice, he is ready to return to action.

The timing works out well for Baltimore considering guard Ben Cleveland went down with a knee injury Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, landing him on short-term injured reserve.

It remains to be seen whether Phillips will step into the starting position once again, or whether he'll share the role with Ben Powers, who had been splitting it with Cleveland. Either way, it's a boost for Baltimore's ground attack that's looking to get going versus the Chargers' No. 32-ranked rushing defense.