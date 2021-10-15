Ravens Running Game Looks to Bounce Back vs. Chargers

Any concern about the Ravens running attack this season should include some perspective.

The Ravens still have the NFL's fourth-best rushing attack averaging 148.8 yards. They have the most dynamic running quarterback ever in Lamar Jackson, and he forces opponents to load the box or risk being tormented by his running ability. Baltimore also has a creative run game designer in Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, a person whose playbook never stops growing.

However, the Ravens were held to 86 yards rushing Monday night, ending their league record-tying streak of 43 consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing. The Ravens averaged 185.3 yards rushing and 5.7 yards per carry during their first three games, but have fallen off to 94.0 yards rushing and 3.4 yards per carry during the last two games.

On Sunday, the Ravens face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), who have the NFL's lowest-ranked rushing defense, allowing 157.6 yards per game. Some look at Sunday's game as an opportunity for the Ravens' rushing attack to get well against a porous run defense. But for Roman, the bottom line is to win, whether the Ravens move the ball most effectively via the ground or through the air.

"I think we gameplan for everything; a heavy pass game and a heavy run game," Roman said. "As the game unfolds, that's where we make our right and left turns as it goes."

Asked about the recently slowed running game specifically, Roman said each play needs to be examined to determine when it worked or didn't work.

"Some of it is on me. I have to maybe run different runs and that kind of thing," Roman said. "Some of it is, we have to get better in certain areas. But the other answer could be, I'm just setting the people up to throw it."