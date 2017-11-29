Ravens Name 2017 Community Quarterback Award Winners

The Baltimore Ravens have selected their 2017 Community Quarterback Award recipients. Funded by the NFL Foundation and the Ravens Foundation, Inc., the award honors individuals who exhibit leadership, dedication and commitment to bettering their local communities.

The honorees will be recognized at M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday, Dec. 3, when the Ravens host the Detroit Lions. Each Community Quarterback winner will receive complimentary tickets to the game, a personalized Ravens jersey and a $4,000 grant to help aid their respective nonprofit organization. Recipients will also be honored on-field during the second quarter.

2017 Community Quarterback winners:

Charles Dawson – North Harford Recreation Council

Dawson, a resident of Pylesville, Md., created the football program for North Harford Recreation Council 10 years ago to ensure that children in his community had the opportunity to play youth football. Throughout his 20 years of volunteering, Dawson has coached various football, lacrosse, basketball and baseball teams. For several years, he has served as president of the North Harford Recreation Council, where he oversees more than 15 youth sports programs. Dawson continues to inspire young athletes by developing their self-confidence and love for sports.

Karli Crenshaw – Grass Roots Rescue

Crenshaw currently resides in Milton, Del. In 2013, she founded Grass Roots Rescue to help rescue at-risk animals from animal shelters and get them adopted. Today, Grass Roots Rescue has evolved to provide animals with life-saving veterinary care when their owners are unable to afford the services. Karlie works to provide all of these services on top of her full-time job as a special education teacher. Under her leadership, Grass Roots Rescue has cared for over 600 animals to date.

Rees Draminski – TeCanal