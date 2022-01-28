Ravens Name Mike Macdonald Defensive Coordinator

The Ravens are welcoming back Mike Macdonald as their new defensive coordinator.

Macdonald spent seven seasons (2014-20) on Head Coach John Harbaugh's defensive staff. The 34-year-old Macdonald continues his rapid rise in coaching after serving as a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach in Baltimore before leaving to become the University of Michigan's defensive coordinator last season.

"Mike is one of us – a Raven through and through," Head Coach John Harbaugh stated. "During his initial seven seasons with us, it was evident that his leadership, intelligence and passion would earn him the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

"Mike has continuously proven himself, including when he led one of the country's best defenses at Michigan last year. He is a proven play-caller who knows our system well. He also fully understands the standard of playing defense in Baltimore."

The Wolverines had a defensive resurgence under Macdonald, which was instrumental in helping them win the Big Ten title under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan surrendered 100 fewer yards per game in 2021, an average of 330.8 after giving up 434.3 in 2020. They went from ranked No. 106 in defensive efficiency, per ESPN's FPI, to No. 13.