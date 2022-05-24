Late for Work 5/24: Ravens Named NFL's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Team

Ravens Named NFL's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Team

Coming off a season in which they just missed the playoffs despite being ravaged by injuries, the Ravens appear poised to bounce back in 2022.

Not so fast, Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton said. Wharton believes no team in the NFL has more boom-or-bust potential this season than the Ravens.

"Baltimore finished 8-9 in 2021 despite losing five games of Lamar Jackson, a full season from several other impact players, and a breakout year from Cincinnati," Wharton wrote. "It might be easy to do the math of reintegrating those talented players and project a healthy year from Jackson, but the NFL doesn't work like that."

Wharton identified three factors that could determine if the Ravens miss the playoffs for the second year in a row or re-establish themselves as Super Bowl contenders:

Greg Roman's offense

"Some of [the Ravens' regression on offense last season] was due to the personnel. Nonetheless, Roman failed to build a creative passing game that elevated the receivers above their talent level or evolved the rushing game beyond read-option looks that never threatened the defense. Baltimore has entrusted their offensive identity to Roman once again in 2022 after retooling the personnel. The good news is the offensive line should be much better. Getting [left tackle] Ronnie Stanley back is massive, and the addition of right tackle Morgan Moses provides stability and much-improved pass protection. Joining them will be first-round center Tyler Linderbaum. The primary issue with Baltimore is its receiving corps."

Key players coming back from injuries

"The Ravens are counting on healthy recoveries for three torn ACLs (J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters, and Gus Edwards), a pectoral tear (Marlon Humphrey), and two ankle injuries (Jackson and Stanley) to help reestablish themselves as an elite team in what is already a stacked division and conference. Baltimore can't stomach the loss of any of these players besides Edwards for an extended period of time in 2022."

Playing in the tough AFC North