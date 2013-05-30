Ravens' New-Guy Veterans Are Adjusting





Walking into a new locker room can feel like being a new kid at school strolling into the cafeteria.

"It's different, man," Spears said. "Being in Dallas for eight years, it was real familiar to me and I have real good friends on that team. Walking in somewhere else, you just don't know how it's going to be."

Spears said in Dallas players mostly just hung out with their position group. In Baltimore, everybody mingles with everybody, which he likes better.

At least Spears and Canty have had each other to lean on. They came into the league together in Dallas in 2005. Canty jetted to the Giants four years later, but when they had a chance to reunite, Canty helped convince Spears to sign with the Ravens.

"We're pretty much like family," Spears said. "When he left for New York, nothing changed. We still communicated and talked to each other. He called me and was like, 'C'mon man, sign the papers and let's roll.'"

Dumervil, who hails from Miami, said the abundance of native Floridians on the Ravens roster has helped him blend in.

"The guys in the locker room have been as advertised when I was making the decision to get here," Dumervil said. "Guys welcomed me in, and it's just been amazing. I feel comfortable."

Another part of the transition is learning a new defense. But all four players said that hasn't been much of an issue. For veterans, they have played in multiple systems before, and the Ravens are mindful of finding players who fit well into their scheme.

Dumervil had seven different defensive coordinators in seven years in Denver, so he's accustomed to adjusting. Huff said it's the same defense as in Oakland with different words.

"Football is football," Huff said. "The scheme part, we can pick that up pretty quickly."

One of the most challenging parts, the players said, is getting used to the Ravens' way of practicing and working out. Each team does it differently, and under workman-like Head Coach John Harbaugh, it's no walk in the park.

Huff called Harbaugh's OTA practices "full throttle, high intensity." Spears said he's been "impressed" with their fast pace. Canty, who played under demanding Giants Head Coach Tom Coughlin, said the workouts have been even tougher in Baltimore.

"The main thing about here, these guys are going to be in tremendous shape and we are going to be very, very strong," Canty said with a laugh. "It really took me a couple weeks to actually finish the workout and feel good about it – to get through all my reps and sets."

Overall, the four new faces said the transition has gone well. And it will continue as the Ravens wrap up OTAs and head into minicamp and training camp. For a new-look Baltimore defense, it will be an essential piece of the puzzle.