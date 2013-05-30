Ravens' New-Guy Veterans Are Adjusting

May 30, 2013 at 07:30 AM
30_VetsAdjusting_news.jpg


Can the old dogs learn new tricks?

Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil, safety Michael Huff, and defensive tackle Marcus Spears are all on a team other than the one that drafted them for the first time in their NFL careers. Chris Canty is joining just his third squad.

And they're all doing it as some of the oldest players on the Ravens.

As Organized Team Activities (OTAs) head into summer and the defense looks to gel, a large component is the new free agent additions simply adjusting to new routines, teammates, schemes and workouts.

"It's kind of like you're a rookie all over again getting drafted to a new team," Huff said. "You really have no idea what to expect going into it. It's definitely, definitely different."

Huff, Canty and Spears are three of just eight Ravens players who are 30 years or older. Dumervil is 29.

All eight of Spears' seasons have been with the Cowboys, all seven of Huff's with the Raiders, and all six of Dumervil's with the Broncos. Canty spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys, then the past four with the Giants.

"We're creatures of habit," Canty said. "Getting used to a new environment, a new schedule  – all those things – it takes you out of your day-to-day routine. It's pretty weird."

The first step has been getting to know the new teammates and coaches, which Huff said is the most challenging part for him. He wants to know his teammates on and off the field, and that simply takes a lot of quality time.


Walking into a new locker room can feel like being a new kid at school strolling into the cafeteria.

"It's different, man," Spears said. "Being in Dallas for eight years, it was real familiar to me and I have real good friends on that team. Walking in somewhere else, you just don't know how it's going to be."

Spears said in Dallas players mostly just hung out with their position group. In Baltimore, everybody mingles with everybody, which he likes better.

At least Spears and Canty have had each other to lean on. They came into the league together in Dallas in 2005. Canty jetted to the Giants four years later, but when they had a chance to reunite, Canty helped convince Spears to sign with the Ravens.

"We're pretty much like family," Spears said. "When he left for New York, nothing changed. We still communicated and talked to each other. He called me and was like, 'C'mon man, sign the papers and let's roll.'"

Dumervil, who hails from Miami, said the abundance of native Floridians on the Ravens roster has helped him blend in.

"The guys in the locker room have been as advertised when I was making the decision to get here," Dumervil said. "Guys welcomed me in, and it's just been amazing. I feel comfortable."

Another part of the transition is learning a new defense. But all four players said that hasn't been much of an issue. For veterans, they have played in multiple systems before, and the Ravens are mindful of finding players who fit well into their scheme.

Dumervil had seven different defensive coordinators in seven years in Denver, so he's accustomed to adjusting. Huff said it's the same defense as in Oakland with different words.

"Football is football," Huff said. "The scheme part, we can pick that up pretty quickly."

One of the most challenging parts, the players said, is getting used to the Ravens' way of practicing and working out. Each team does it differently, and under workman-like Head Coach John Harbaugh, it's no walk in the park.

Huff called Harbaugh's OTA practices "full throttle, high intensity." Spears said he's been "impressed" with their fast pace. Canty, who played under demanding Giants Head Coach Tom Coughlin, said the workouts have been even tougher in Baltimore.

"The main thing about here, these guys are going to be in tremendous shape and we are going to be very, very strong," Canty said with a laugh. "It really took me a couple weeks to actually finish the workout and feel good about it – to get through all my reps and sets."

Overall, the four new faces said the transition has gone well. And it will continue as the Ravens wrap up OTAs and head into minicamp and training camp. For a new-look Baltimore defense, it will be an essential piece of the puzzle.

"Anytime you talk about transitioning to a new team, it's obviously going to be a tough adjustment," Canty said. "I don't think it's one of the easiest things about our profession. But with the people in this building and the people in this locker room, it's definitely been a good transition."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs

The Ravens have a new center and other linemen competing at various spots. Rashod Bateman left practice early, but his fellow rookie and other wideouts shined.
news

Lamar Jackson on Contract: 'I Would Love to Be in Baltimore Forever'

Quarterback Lamar Jackson says he's not worrying about whether a contract extension gets done this year or next.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Trade for Julio Jones?

Which battle for a starting job matters most? What's Jaylon Ferguson mentality heading into this season? How did Shaun Wade look and could he see significant time?
news

Takeaways From Film Session on Ravens Rookies

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz put reporters through a film session on the Ravens' rookie draft picks. Here's some of what was talked about.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Predicting Rebound Year From Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers running back Najee Harris is ESPN's most popular pick for OROY. Bengals are gambling with their offensive line strategy.
news

Ravens Productions Nominated for Six Emmy Awards

Ravens Productions has a long history of making award-winning content and is at it again this year.
news

L.J. Fort Becomes Latest Raven to Change His Jersey Number

L.J. Fort is going from No. 58 to No. 3, becoming the team's second inside linebacker to switch jerseys.
news

Lamar Jackson Is the Face of the Oakley Face Shield

Oakley unveiled a brand film that puts the spotlight on Lamar Jackson's 'unrivaled performance, vision and commitment to be himself.'
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Changes His Jersey to No. 5

The Ravens wide receiver will wear the number formerly worn by Joe Flacco.
news

Mailbag: Which Sophomore Will Make the Biggest Jump?

What's the holdup on Justin Houston? What's a successful rookie sack total for Odafe Oweh? How do the new wide receiver coaches look? 
news

Patrick Queen Changes His Jersey to No. 6

Second-year linebacker Patrick Queen is going from 48 to 6, but it's not his college number.
news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Kicker Jake Verity

Baltimore has been a kicking factory and East Carolina's Jake Verity could be next.
Advertising