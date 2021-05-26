Ravens' New Playmakers Excite Lamar Jackson and Hollywood Brown

"We've been gelling good so far," Brown said. "I got with Sammy out in Arizona. Bateman and Wallace, those guys came in and we're all pushing each other, excited to work with each other. We're just going to try to complement each other the best we can, go out here and win a Super Bowl."

The Ravens ranked last in the NFL in passing offense last year, but they also had the league's No. 1 rushing attack and made the playoffs for the third straight season. Whether the Ravens pass more frequently in 2021 remains to be seen. But if their aerial attack becomes more efficient and explosive, Brown believes Baltimore will be difficult very to defend.

"Our expectation is to score a lot of points," Brown said. "However we do that, with the least amount of passing attempts or with the most. We want to score as many points as we possibly can.