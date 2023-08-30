Roster Decisions That Could Come Next

The Ravens have settled on their initial 53-player roster, but there are other moves to anticipate.

More roster adjustments will be made between now and the Sept. 10 season opener against the Houston Texans. Here are some moves to watch for:

Re-Signing Players Who Have Been Released

At least one roster spot should open quickly, with cornerback Pepe Williams (ankle) expected to be placed on injured reserve while he recovers from surgery. Veteran defensive end Brent Urban is a strong candidate to be re-signed to take Williams' place on the Week 1 roster. Urban was re-signed last season prior to Week 1 after not being part of the initial 53.

Running back Keaton Mitchell and outside linebacker Malik Hamm did not practice Tuesday and could also be candidates for injured reserve. That could create roster spots for cornerback Kevon Seymour, who had an excellent training camp, and quarterback Josh Johnson, who started the final two preseason games and played well.

The Ravens are dealing with injuries at cornerback and Seymour could be active for Week 1, either as part of the 53-man roster or as an elevation to the active list if he's added to the practice squad. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (hamstring) has also been sidelined since the first preseason game on Aug. 11.

Practice Squad Additions