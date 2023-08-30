Roster Decisions That Could Come Next

Aug 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082923urban
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Brent Urban

The Ravens have settled on their initial 53-player roster, but there are other moves to anticipate.

More roster adjustments will be made between now and the Sept. 10 season opener against the Houston Texans. Here are some moves to watch for:

Re-Signing Players Who Have Been Released

At least one roster spot should open quickly, with cornerback Pepe Williams (ankle) expected to be placed on injured reserve while he recovers from surgery. Veteran defensive end Brent Urban is a strong candidate to be re-signed to take Williams' place on the Week 1 roster. Urban was re-signed last season prior to Week 1 after not being part of the initial 53.

Running back Keaton Mitchell and outside linebacker Malik Hamm did not practice Tuesday and could also be candidates for injured reserve. That could create roster spots for cornerback Kevon Seymour, who had an excellent training camp, and quarterback Josh Johnson, who started the final two preseason games and played well.

The Ravens are dealing with injuries at cornerback and Seymour could be active for Week 1, either as part of the 53-man roster or as an elevation to the active list if he's added to the practice squad. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (hamstring) has also been sidelined since the first preseason game on Aug. 11.

Practice Squad Additions

Wide receiver Laquan Treadwell plans to sign with Baltimore's practice squad Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL rules allow teams to begin signing players to the 16-player practice squad on Wednesday at noon. Players who didn't make Baltimore's 53-man roster can sign with the practice squad if they clear waivers. Vested veterans (four years or more of NFL service) have the option to sign with a practice squad without clearing waivers.

Other candidates to sign with the practice squad who were with the Ravens during the preseason include Johnson, cornerbacks Kyu Kelly, Jeremy Lucian and Tae Hayes; defensive lineman Angelo Blackson, wide receivers Sean Ryan, James Proche II and Tarik Black; tight end Travis Vokolek, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon; inside linebackers Kristian Welch and Josh Ross; offensive linemen Tykeem Doss, Sam Mustipher, Tashawn Manning, Jaylon Thomas and David Sharpe; running backs Melvin Gordon III and Owen Wright; fullback Ben Mason and safeties Daryl Worley and DeAndre Houston-Carson.

Related Content

news

Justin Tucker Wants to Kick 'Until the Wheels Fall Off'

While several other teams around the league made kicker changes at the end of training camp, the Ravens are once again rock solid with Justin Tucker.
news

Late for Work: With Initial 53-Man Roster Set, Questions Remain at Cornerback and Edge Rusher

The Ravens won't face Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor in Week 3 and Texans' Week 1 offensive line is banged up. Baltimore is No. 8 in Pro Football Focus' roster rankings. The Ravens defense makes the top 10 in The Ringer's rankings. 
news

Undrafted Rookies Keaton Mitchell, Malik Hamm Make Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Two of the Ravens' best underdog stories both came true on cutdown day.
news

Tyus Bowser to Begin Season on NFI List, Out First Four Games

New cornerback Ronald Darby feels healthy and ready to contribute immediately. John Simpson's competitive juices were elevated by training camp competition with Sala Aumavae-Laulu.
news

10 Takeaways From Ravens' Initial 53-Man Roster

The Ravens cut their roster to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline. Here are the biggest takeaways.
news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Roster Cuts

The Ravens have reportedly begun releasing players to get down to the 53-man roster.
news

Late for Work: Robert Griffin III: 'If They Stay Healthy, Ravens Will Win the Super Bowl'

The Ravens offense doesn't crack the top 10 in The Ringer's rankings. Lamar Jackson is among the top five offensive win-share leaders. Zay Flowers is named a top five fantasy breakout candidate. Four Ravens make ESPN's top 100 players for 2023.
news

Injury Updates on Mark Andrews, Tyus Bowser

Mark Andrews expected to be ready for Week 1, but Tyus Bowser may be sidelined at the start of the year. Tyler Huntley isn't back from his hamstring injury, but is not a candidate for IR. 
news

Ravens Release Seven Players Ahead of Deadline

The Ravens made their first wave of roster cuts Monday, and have 29 more spaces to clear.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Trade for Kicker Dustin Hopkins, Cut Cade York

Steelers trade left guard Kevin Dotson who started 17 games last season. Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai injured his ankle during the preseason finale.
news

Roquan Smith Hosts Free 0 Jersey Exchange for Fans 

Roquan Smith will host a free exchange for people who have his old No. 18 jersey on Aug. 27 at Jimmy's Seafood.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising