Roster Decisions That Could Come Next

The Ravens have settled on their initial 53-player roster, but there are other moves to anticipate.
More roster adjustments will be made between now and the Sept. 10 season opener against the Houston Texans. Here are some moves to watch for:
Re-Signing Players Who Have Been Released
At least one roster spot should open quickly, with cornerback Pepe Williams (ankle) expected to be placed on injured reserve while he recovers from surgery. Veteran defensive end Brent Urban is a strong candidate to be re-signed to take Williams' place on the Week 1 roster. Urban was re-signed last season prior to Week 1 after not being part of the initial 53.
Running back Keaton Mitchell and outside linebacker Malik Hamm did not practice Tuesday and could also be candidates for injured reserve. That could create roster spots for cornerback Kevon Seymour, who had an excellent training camp, and quarterback Josh Johnson, who started the final two preseason games and played well.
The Ravens are dealing with injuries at cornerback and Seymour could be active for Week 1, either as part of the 53-man roster or as an elevation to the active list if he's added to the practice squad. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (hamstring) has also been sidelined since the first preseason game on Aug. 11.
Practice Squad Additions
Wide receiver Laquan Treadwell plans to sign with Baltimore's practice squad Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL rules allow teams to begin signing players to the 16-player practice squad on Wednesday at noon. Players who didn't make Baltimore's 53-man roster can sign with the practice squad if they clear waivers. Vested veterans (four years or more of NFL service) have the option to sign with a practice squad without clearing waivers.
Other candidates to sign with the practice squad who were with the Ravens during the preseason include Johnson, cornerbacks Kyu Kelly, Jeremy Lucian and Tae Hayes; defensive lineman Angelo Blackson, wide receivers Sean Ryan, James Proche II and Tarik Black; tight end Travis Vokolek, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon; inside linebackers Kristian Welch and Josh Ross; offensive linemen Tykeem Doss, Sam Mustipher, Tashawn Manning, Jaylon Thomas and David Sharpe; running backs Melvin Gordon III and Owen Wright; fullback Ben Mason and safeties Daryl Worley and DeAndre Houston-Carson.