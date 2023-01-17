Ravens Have the 22nd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Jan 17, 2023 at 08:58 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens have the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which was finalized with the conclusion of the Super Wild-Card playoff round.

The loss by the Tampa Buccaneers put them ahead of Baltimore because the Ravens (10-7) had a better regular-season record. Had the Bucswon, the Ravens would have picked at No. 21.

The only rteam eliminated in the wild-card round that will have a pick later than Baltimore is the Minnesota Vikings (13-4). The Ravens and Chargers both finished at 10-7, but the Chargers will be one spot ahead because of a weaker strength of schedule.

The Ravens have only once before picked at No. 22. It was in 2005, when they selected wide receiver Mark Clayton out of Oklahoma.

Wide receiver could again be a position of interest for the Ravens in the first round, as top receiver Rashod Bateman will be coming off a season-ending foot injury and the unit needs another infusion of youth and talent.

Baltimore does not have a second-round pick after the trade for linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. That pick became the 53rd-overall selection, while the Ravens got a foundational piece to the defense that they signed to a five-year, reported $100 million contract last week.

