Full List of Ravens Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The Ravens' 2023 NFL Draft order is officially set.

For the first time in 13 years, Baltimore didn’t receive any compensatory picks. The Ravens have their fewest draft picks (five) since 1999.

The Ravens traded a second-round pick for linebacker Roquan Smith last season.

Here are the Ravens' 2023 picks, as it stands now:

Round 1 – No. 22

Round 3 – No. 86

Round 4 – No. 124

Round 5 – No. 157

Round 6 – No. 199

Here are the Ravens' top needs:

Wide receiver – After the 2022 season ended, Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will be "adding a lot of pieces" to the wide receiver room. Baltimore is excited about Rashod Bateman's return from foot surgery, but needs more weapons to complement him.

Cornerback – Marcus Peters is a free agent. The Ravens recently re-signed Daryl Worley and have some young talent in Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams, but Baltimore is always looking to stockpile cornerbacks and has not been shy about investing significant resources into the position.

Outside linebacker – Veterans Justin Houston, who led the team in sacks (9.5) last year, and Jason Pierre-Paul are both free agents. The Ravens have veteran Tyus Bowser and some young talents to groom in Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, but they're always looking for more pass rushers.

Running back – J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both heading into the final years of their contract and Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake are free agents. The Ravens could look for young depth.