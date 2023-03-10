Full List of Ravens Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

Mar 10, 2023 at 11:18 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031023-Draft
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photos

The Ravens' 2023 NFL Draft order is officially set.

For the first time in 13 years, Baltimore didn’t receive any compensatory picks. The Ravens have their fewest draft picks (five) since 1999.

The Ravens traded a second-round pick for linebacker Roquan Smith last season.

Here are the Ravens' 2023 picks, as it stands now:

  • Round 1 – No. 22
  • Round 3 – No. 86
  • Round 4 – No. 124
  • Round 5 – No. 157
  • Round 6 – No. 199

Here are the Ravens' top needs:

Wide receiver – After the 2022 season ended, Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will be "adding a lot of pieces" to the wide receiver room. Baltimore is excited about Rashod Bateman's return from foot surgery, but needs more weapons to complement him.

Cornerback – Marcus Peters is a free agent. The Ravens recently re-signed Daryl Worley and have some young talent in Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams, but Baltimore is always looking to stockpile cornerbacks and has not been shy about investing significant resources into the position.

Outside linebacker – Veterans Justin Houston, who led the team in sacks (9.5) last year, and Jason Pierre-Paul are both free agents. The Ravens have veteran Tyus Bowser and some young talents to groom in Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, but they're always looking for more pass rushers.

Running back – J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both heading into the final years of their contract and Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake are free agents. The Ravens could look for young depth.

Offensive guard – The Ravens are expected to lose starting left guard Ben Powers in free agency. While Patrick Mekari, Ben Cleveland and John Simpson could make for a good competition, the Ravens often plug young linemen into the mix to compete and develop.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 3/10: Mike Florio: Commanders Make Most Sense of Possible Destinations for Lamar Jackson

A pundit says the best outcome for Lamar Jackson is to remain a Raven. What type of offer could damage the Ravens' chances of retaining Jackson? Chuck Clark is lauded for going from sixth-round pick to defensive stalwart. Michael Pierce reportedly restructures contract to save nearly $3 million in cap space.

news

For the First Time in 13 Years, Ravens Don't Get Any Compensatory Picks

For the first time in 13 years, the Ravens won't have any compensatory picks.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Todd McShay Projects Combine Standout to Ravens

Here's who the draft analysts think the Ravens could pick following the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Reports: Ravens to Trade Chuck Clark to Jets

Chuck Clark has been a starter and respected leader in Baltimore for the past four seasons.

news

Late for Work 3/9: Ian Rapoport: Ravens 'Have Tried Variety of Ways' to Reach an Agreement With Lamar Jackson

Pundit says Jackson is worth more to the Ravens than any other team. The Ravens are being lauded for hiring Chuck Smith as outside linebackers coach.

news

Ravens Hire Greg Lewis As Wide Receivers Coach

Greg Lewis enters his ninth season as an NFL coach, most recently working with the Chiefs' running backs (2021-22) and wide receivers (2017-20).

news

Possible Outcomes After Lamar Jackson Franchise Tag

Lamar Jackson can negotiate with other teams starting March 13. Here are the different avenues.

news

Mailbag: What Happens If Lamar Jackson Signs an Offer Sheet?

Will the Ravens and Lamar Jackson agree to a contract? Will the Ravens go after wide receivers in free agency or the draft?

news

Ravens Hire Chuck Smith as Outside Linebackers Coach

Chuck Smith has more than 20 years of experience developing and operating a pass rush training program used by many professional and collegiate players and coaches.

news

Late for Work 3/8: Multiple Teams Reportedly Won't Pursue Lamar Jackson. Who's Left, What Could Deals Look Like?

Why the Falcons' supposed interest in Jackson never made sense. Robert Griffin III says the Ravens hope the non-exclusive franchise tag will speed up stalled negotiations with Jackson. Peter King proposes a short-term deal for Jackson to stay in Baltimore. How tagging Jackson affects the salary cap.

news

Ravens Use Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson

The Ravens used the non-exclusive tag on Lamar Jackson, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising