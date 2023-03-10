For the First Time in 13 Years, Ravens Don't Get Any Compensatory Picks

For the first time in 13 years, the Ravens won't have any compensatory picks in this year's draft.

The compensatory picks were announced by the NFL Thursday evening and, as expected, the Ravens were shut out. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers led the pack with four each.

The Ravens still have the most compensatory picks (55) since the system was instituted in 1994.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

Baltimore was active in free agency last offseason, signing unrestricted free agents safety Marcus Williams and right tackle Morgan Moses. The Ravens did not have any major losses in free agency, when calculated by salary, playing time and postseason honors.

The Ravens still have five draft picks in the 2023 draft, their fewest since 1999. On Thursday, Baltimore reportedly agreed to trade Chuck Clark to the New York Jets for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens would "love to have more picks" this year, and could always maneuver or make trades to acquire more.

However, he also pointed to the 1999 draft when Ozzie Newsome hit on cornerback Chris McAlister, wide receiver Brandon Stokley and guard Edwin Mulitalo with three of the team's four picks. DeCosta will aim for that kind of success rate again.