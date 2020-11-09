Ravens Offense Comes Alive in Second Half

The Ravens kept pounding away on the ground (38 carries, 110 yards) and turned the corner against one of the NFL's toughest teams to run against. And Jackson (19 for 23, 170 yards, 58 yards rushing) was unfazed by a frustrating first half and played his best football when it mattered most.

"Lamar is our guy," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We're with him all the way. We've got his back, believe in him, we love him.

"You're going to have critics in this league. You're going to have critics in life. He understands that. He's really good about that. All of our guys are."

The Ravens set an NFL record by scoring at least 20 points for the 31st consecutive game, surpassing the 2012-14 Denver Broncos who were quarterbacked by Peyton Manning. But that streak was in serious jeopardy in the first half.

The Ravens trailed 10-7 at intermission, and their only score came on defense when Chuck Clark recovered a fumble forced by Marcus Peters and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown.