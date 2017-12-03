Ravens Offense Explodes Just When the Defense Needed It

Six days later, it looked different. Flacco attempted 22 passes in the first half and threw for 192 yards. That was already more yards than he was averaging per game. Flacco's 36 passing attempts are the most he's had in a win this season.

"We all know what the other level is," Flacco said. "I think we've been winning football games because we've been purposefully playing a style of football – a physical brand of football. Sometimes we need to find a way to convert that into points on offense."

Flacco hit his longest pass of the season on a 66-yard bomb to Wallace in the second quarter, setting up the first of two goal-line passing touchdowns to give Baltimore a 20-0 halftime lead.

Baltimore had a pair of punts to start the second half, and the Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who are no strangers to comebacks, turned it on after cornerback Jimmy Smith went down with a torn Achilles.

The Lions scored back-to-back touchdowns, drawing to within seven points near the end of the third quarter.