Ravens Offense, New Wide Receivers Start With a Bang

All three of the Ravens' new free-agent wide receivers scored a touchdown. John Brown got the first and finished with 44 receiving yards. Michael Crabtree muscled down the second and had 38 receiving yards. Willie Snead IV grabbed the third and had a team-high 49 yards.

They each did exactly what the Ravens signed them to do. Brown used his speed and route-running to get wide open on several occasions. Crabtree used his red-zone dominance to make a highlight-reel catch in the corner. Snead worked the middle of the field, moved the chains and made tough grabs.

"I feel really good [with them]. I've said it all along," Flacco said. "John is a different type of player, just with his speed and what he does to defenders. Crabtree has a special way of running routes and getting in position and making big catches. Willie is an easy guy to get on the same page with. … You have to give a lot of credit to those guys."

The difference between this season and last, when Flacco was still hobbled by a back injury and had next to zero chemistry with his targets, was easily apparent at the start.

On the first offensive snap of the year, Flacco stepped forward to allude pressure and dumped a pass to tight end Nick Boyle for a 25-yard gain. Facing a 2nd-and-26 after a botched handoff and penalty, Flacco rolled to his right and found Brown wide open deep to move the chains. Flacco called it a "huge play."

"Without that, I don't know if we would've set the tone in quite the same way," Flacco said.

Running back Alex Collins capped the Ravens' first drive of the season with an 8-yard touchdown run. It went 80 yards in 10 plays – textbook. The Ravens kept the momentum rolling from there.

"I think the first drive was really important for us," Flacco said. "I think it showed a little bit of what everybody can do."

Baltimore put up another touchdown on their third drive, capped by Brown's first touchdown as a Raven when he slipped through zone coverage and found a soft spot in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard score. Brown scored three touchdowns all last season in Arizona.