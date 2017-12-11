Ravens Offense Puts Together Another Strong Performance, This Time in Pittsburgh

"It's the right time to get the offense going and scoring points and getting the running game going," Jensen said. "It was a good offensive game, but we didn't go in there and close it out, so it kind of mars what we did today."

While Baltimore's defense lost a nine-point lead with less than seven minutes left, the offense had two crucial three-and-outs in the fourth quarter that left the door open.

On the second, Flacco couldn't connect with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on a critical third-and-3 when trying a read-option pass over the middle, which got tipped at the line of scrimmage.

The Ravens had one last chance to get into field-goal range with less than a minute left, but two deep shots to Maclin both went incomplete. He stepped out of bounds on the second before reestablishing himself to make a sideline grab, but his toe was still touching the white out-of-bounds line.