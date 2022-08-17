Late for Work 8/17: Ravens Offense Ranked Near Middle of the Pack, Says Advanced Metrics

Kyle Hamilton Talks Going Viral, Battling Isaiah Likely in One-on-Ones and More

Hamilton recently sat down with The Baltimore Sun's Ryan McFadden for an interview. Here are some highlights:

How he reacted to going viral on social media after getting beat by receiver Bailey Gaither during one-on-ones: "I mean, it's funny. I woke up the next morning, and my family was like, 'Yo, are you trash at football?' And I was like, 'I don't think so.' And they were like, 'Check Twitter.' I checked Twitter, and it was blowing up. But it was kind of funny how you can become such a big deal for a rep at practice. At this point, people are yearning for moments to talk about. So it's funny to be one of the things to be laughed at."

How he has adjusted to new things he's learned under Macdonald: "I'm getting more comfortable every day. I'm louder, more communicative, talking a lot more, understanding the defense [and] why we are doing it. I still mess up, obviously, but I try to make a good mistake every day. And when I do, I try to focus on what I'm doing wrong and fix it. We have a game in less than a month, so I'm ready for it."

How veterans such as Williams, Clark, Tony Jefferson and Marlon Humphrey have helped him adjust: "They helped me in the film [room] and all that stuff. But the most they've helped me is being a friend. It can be a very stressful time for every rookie. There's a bunch of eyes on me, but I try not to feed into that. The guys are normal. And it almost feels like college when we are sitting down [and] eating. I need that on a day-to-day basis to keep [my] head on straight. So I appreciate them for that."

What it's been like matching up against Likely in one-on-ones: "It's been back and forth. We trade off pretty much, but it's awesome. He's a great tight end. He is different from Mark [Andrews]. But I can tell he's picking up some of Mark's tendencies. He's athletic, has great hands and is deceptive in his route running. He's a tough cover. I think I'm getting great reps against him. Even in my losses, I'm learning something. I'm sure he would say the same thing. It's a good competition."