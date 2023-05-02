Ravens' Offensive Line Pipeline Is Alive and Well

It has become a Ravens tradition. Draft an offensive lineman every year.

With the selections of Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees in the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ravens continued to fill the pipeline.

Every year except for one (2002), the Ravens have drafted at least one offensive lineman. That's not coincidence.

"In most cases, we're going to try to draft an offensive lineman every year if we can," General Manager Eric DeCosta said Saturday. "We just think it's good, and you like to have that pipeline of guys every single year, the younger players."

The Ravens have often done it in the third round or beyond. Here's a review of the past decade:

2022 – OT Daniel Faalele (4th round)

2021 – G Ben Cleveland (3rd round)

2020 – OT/G Tyre Phillips (3rd round), G Ben Bredeson (4th round)

2019 – G Ben Powers (4th round)

2018 – OT Orlando Brown Jr. (3rd round), OT Greg Senat (6th round), C Bradley Bozeman (6th round)

2017 – G Nico Siragusa (4th round), G Jermaine Eluemunor (5th round)

2016 – T/G Alex Lewis (4th round)

2015 – G Robert Myers (5th round)

2014 – G/C John Urschel (5th round)

2013 – OT Rick Wagner (5th round), G/C Ryan Jensen (6th round)

Part of the Ravens' calculation is also that Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris, who is entering his seventh season with Baltimore, "does an amazing job developing offensive linemen for us," DeCosta said.