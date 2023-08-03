Ravens Offensive Line Could Be a Major Strength 

It will be interesting to see how many blocking schemes will carry over from last season, with new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken replacing Greg Roman. Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris indicated that new twists will be added to some run game concepts that will remain in place.

"Greg and I had a lot of the same philosophies, so we're staying with a lot of the same things that we have been doing," D'Alessandris said. "There are some things that Todd has implemented, we're still using some of that stuff, too. It's a combination of a lot of schemes."

Chemistry is very important for any offensive line, and the Ravens already have much of that in place. Linderbaum has the potential to be a Pro Bowl center for years to come, and after being thrown into the fire as a rookie starter, he has returned with more experience and the confidence to be more vocal when communicating with his linemates.