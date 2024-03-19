Takeaways From the Ravens' Offensive Line Rebuilds

Returning are Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who the Ravens are hoping can stay healthy and get back to his previously dominant form.

As of now, the guard spots look like a battle between Ben Cleveland, Sala Aumavae-Laulu, and Andrew Vorhees, and right tackle will be Daniel Faalele or Patrick Mekari, who has been the unit's sixth man.

The Ravens will likely use multiple draft picks (they have nine) on offensive linemen with those picked on Days 1 or 2 likely competing for a starting spot from the jump.

"It is a good draft for offensive linemen. The timing is good there," Harbaugh said. "So we'll have a chance, I'm quite sure, to add some guys in the draft."

Here's how the Ravens rebuilt their offensive line the three previous times, and takeaways from each process:

2008 – 2012

This rebuild was a multi-season effort, ultimately culminating with an offensive line that was a huge part of keeping Joe Flacco clean for the 2012 Super Bowl run.

Filling Ogden's shoes at left tackle proved trickiest. The Ravens didn't have the luxury of drafting one early in 2008 because they had to get a quarterback (Flacco) first. Baltimore took shots on a pair of mid-round linemen, Oniel Cousins and David Hale, in the third and fourth rounds but neither became full-time starters.

The good news was they had a trio of offensive linemen from the 2007 draft who were ready to step into larger roles – first-rounder Ben Grubbs, third rounder Marshal Yanda, and fifth-rounder (supplemental draft) Jared Gaither.

Gaither had the especially tall task of stepping in for Ogden as a rookie and lasted a year-and-a-half in the role. Grubbs was an anchor at left guard for the next four seasons, and Yanda played guard and tackle (wherever needed), establishing himself as a perennial Pro Bowler.

Baltimore got its proven center in 2009, signing free-agent veteran Matt Birk following the retirement of Matt Flynn and free-agent departure of Jason Brown. Birk solidified the unit for years to come.

Then the Ravens took their first-round tackle in 2009 with Michael Oher. While the movie based on his life was called "The Blind Side," Oher spent most of his career at right tackle.

The Ravens ultimately went the free-agent route at left tackle, signing veteran Bryant McKinnie before the 2011 season. He also took over for Oher at left tackle in the 2012 playoffs, which shuffled and unlocked the whole unit. The second-round draft selection tackle/guard Kelechi Osemele in 2012 was also crucial for the Super Bowl-winning offensive line.

Takeaways:

Finding a replacement left tackle is tough, even in the late first round

Drafting and developing guards is typically a good solution

You need an anchor at center

2013 – 2016

Trying to find their long-term left tackle solution, the Ravens traded for veteran Eugene Monroe midway through the 2013 season. He finished that year strong, earning a five-year, $37.5 million deal the following offseason. However, injuries limited him to just 17 games total after inking that deal, and Ravens released him in 2016. Baltimore was forced to lean on undrafted tackle James Hurst.

The Ravens let Oher walk in free agency following the 2013 season and put their faith in right tackle Ricky Wagner, a fifth-round pick the year before. Wagner excelled, starting nearly every game for the next three years before inking a big deal with the Lions.

The Ravens' other youth gamble didn't work out as well, as 2012 fourth-round pick Gino Gradkowski struggled to step into Birk's shoes after the veteran retired. Baltimore traded for Jeremy Zuttah a year later and he started most of the games over the next three seasons. Fifth-round pick John Urschel also looked ready to step into the role but retired early.

Takeaways:

Middle-round young players stepping into starting roles can be hit-or-miss

Free agent left tackles are expensive and it's painful when they don't work out

High-quality centers make a big difference

2016 – 2019

The Ravens found their left tackle, grabbing Stanley with the sixth-overall pick. He started from Day 1 and quickly emerged as one of the league's best at his position.

Baltimore also drafted Alex Lewis in the fourth round and he won the starting left guard job as a rookie. Injuries ultimately limited Lewis to just 20 games in his three years with the Ravens, but he looked to be an instant hit.

Ryan Jensen, a sixth-round pick in 2014, took over as the starting center in 2017 and flourished, earning a big-time deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he went on to win a Super Bowl and go to a Pro Bowl. With Jensen gone, the Ravens turned to undrafted Matt Skura and then Mekari.

The Ravens patched right tackle with veteran Austin Howard in 2017, replacing Wagner, before drafting the replacement, Orlando Brown Jr., in the third round in 2018.

Baltimore picked Bradley Bozeman in the sixth round in 2018 and handed him the left guard keys in 2019, where he excelled for two years before sliding back to his natural center position.

The Ravens had the best offensive line in the league and three Pro Bowlers in 2019, with Stanley and Brown as the bookend tackles and Yanda finishing his Hall-of-Fame worthy career strong. They paved the way for Lamar Jackson's MVP season.

Takeaways:

Stockpile Day 3 offensive linemen who can develop into reliable starters

A top-notch offensive tackle duo can unlock an offense

2020 – 2023

The Ravens struggled to replace Yanda at right guard in 2020. Then Stanley suffered a major ankle injury days after inking his mega five-year extension, which flipped Brown to left tackle, where he felt he belonged all along and set into motion his trade request the following offseason.

The Ravens solved the guard problem in 2021 by signing veteran Kevin Zeitler, who was one of their better value signings of the past decade. But Stanley only made it through one game before having to go back on the shelf, which forced free-agent addition Alejandro Villanueva back to left tackle after he was signed to play right.

They Ravens addressed the tackle issue in 2022 by inking another veteran in Morgan Moses, who was also a strong addition for the past two years.

At left guard, the Ravens continued with their draft-and-develop strategy, with Bozeman, 2019 fourth-round pick Ben Powers, and 2020 third-round pick Tyre Phillips getting starts. Phillips was eventually traded, but Powers was a hit who started all 17 games in 2022 before leaving for a lucrative deal in Denver. His replacement, Simpson, was another veteran signing that worked out.

Takeaways: