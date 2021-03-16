Ravens Officially Bring Back Linebacker Pernell McPhee

Pernell McPhee's singular focus on a return to Baltimore came to fruition as the veteran outside linebacker officially signed a one-year deal Tuesday.

McPhee, 32, is entering his 11th season and seventh with the Ravens. The 2011 fifth-round pick played his first four seasons in Baltimore, then returned in 2019. It's his third straight offseason signing a one-year deal with the Ravens.

With Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue reportedly leaving in free agency and Tyus Bowser still on the open market, retaining McPhee helps solidify the outside linebacker position. Jaylon Ferguson was the only outside linebacker from last year's 53-man roster under contract.

McPhee wasn't stressing his situation as a pending free agent this offseason. He figured a reunion with the Ravens was in the cards.

"Of course, the plan is to come back to Baltimore and continue to play some ball, help win a championship and build a dynasty," McPhee said last week. "That's the goal. Myself and my agent haven't really talked about it yet. I've been chilling, taking care of my body. I'll think about things, but my thought is really just on coming back."

McPhee proved he had plenty left last season, finishing with the most tackles (34) and most quarterback hits (15) he's had since 2015 when he was with the Chicago Bears. He started 13 games, missed just one while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and played 46 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps.