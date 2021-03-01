Pernell McPhee's Plan Is a Return to Baltimore

When Pernell McPhee thinks about next season, he only pictures himself playing for the Ravens.

Free agency is approaching and McPhee is not under contract for 2021. He knows the Ravens have major decisions to make at outside linebacker with Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser and Jihad Ward also set to become free agents.

Yet, when the comings and goings are complete, McPhee plans on returning to Baltimore. At this point, he's not allowing himself to consider another outcome. He left the Ravens during free agency in 2015, after spending his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore, and he does not want to leave again.

"Of course, the plan is to come back to Baltimore and continue to play some ball, help win a championship and build a dynasty," McPhee said. "That's the goal. Myself and my agent haven't really talked about it yet. I've been chilling, taking care of my body. I'll think about things, but my thought is really just on coming back."

With five Ravens outside linebackers set to hit free agency, there could be major turnover at the position. McPhee is realistic about the situation, but he doesn't like to think about losing teammates at his position who he respects.

"I'm hoping the Ravens can retain all of them, but free agency can get crazy, unpredictable," McPhee said. "But one thing you have to understand. When you're playing with guys who have been in the organization and who understand your system, it makes a difference. You want to keep those guys, because they know how to play like a Raven. I always think it's important to keep core guys – like Judon. He was around Sizz (Terrell Suggs), he was around me last year. He knows the Ravens' ways. You need to keep some of those in-house guys, those in-house dogs."