 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason Position Review/Preview: Tight End/Fullback

Feb 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

TE Isaiah Likely
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Isaiah Likely

Players Under Contract

Mark Andrews

Isaiah Likely

Patrick Ricard (fullback)

Charlie Kolar

Scotty Washington

Pending Free Agents

None

Season in Review

Andrews was having another stellar season before his ankle/leg injury in Week 11 that required surgery and sidelined him until the AFC Championship. That thrust Isaiah Likely into the starting lineup and he became a major weapon with 21 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns during the final six weeks of the regular season. Charlie Kolar gained experience with 230 offensive snaps, which could help him earn playing time next season.

After many offseason questions about whether Ricard would have a role in Todd Monken's new offense, he still played 39% of the offensive snaps as an extra pass blocker and run hammer. While his usage was down from a career-high 698 snaps in 2022, Ricard's usage was on par with the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

What to Watch This Offseason

This could be the Ravens' strongest starting position group. Andrews has an offseason to get fully healthy and Likely has come into his own while Kolar continues to develop. After making just nine catches in the Ravens' first 11 games last season, Likely is now on a trajectory to be a major piece of Baltimore's attack in 2024. Ricard remains one of the league's best fullbacks, but the Ravens have to decide whether to carry his reported $5.1 million cap hit next season or save $4 million.

Related Content

news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

Look back on some of the top NFL Scouting Combine performances from current Ravens players.
news

NFL Delivers Ravens Good Salary Cap News

The NFL announced Friday that the salary cap will be $255.4 million, an unprecedented $30 million increase.
news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Extending Justin Madubuike Should Be Priority, But Franchise Tag Might Be Inevitable

Rashod Bateman's future is the biggest question regarding the Ravens' wide receivers. The Ravens coaching staff earns an elite ranking. Pundits make the case for not signing Derrick Henry.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Cornerback Is a Popular Pick for Ravens

The offensive line is an offseason priority for the Ravens, and the upcoming draft presents them with options.
news

Position Review/Preview: Wide Receivers

Nelson Agholor has been re-signed, but other offseason decisions at wide receiver must be made.
news

Late for Work: How the Ravens Can Create Cap Space

Geno Stone shares his viewpoint as he approaches free agency. Ravens defense can lean on their physical philosophy amid turnover. Ravens reportedly hire defensive line coach.
news

Mailbag: What Will Happen With Justin Madubuike?

What happens now with Kevin Zeitler, Gus Edwards, and Geno Stone? Is Ben Cleveland the answer at right guard? Is a defensive line rebuild coming?
news

Position Review/Preview: Offensive Line

Both starting guards are pending free agents, and the Ravens could target offensive linemen in the draft.
news

Late for Work: Buzz Builds Around Derrick Henry Coming to Ravens

Rashod Bateman's stats and film tell different stories. Can Ben Cleveland fill a potential hole at right guard? A 'dream' trade scenario has the Ravens acquiring Haason Reddick.
news

Position Review/Preview: Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson will look to build off another MVP season and the Ravens must settle on a backup quarterback.
news

Keith Williams to Join Saints Coaching Staff

The New Orleans Saints have hired Keith Williams to be their wide receivers coach.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising