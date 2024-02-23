Offseason Position Review/Preview: Tight End/Fullback

Players Under Contract

Mark Andrews

Isaiah Likely

Patrick Ricard (fullback)

Charlie Kolar

Scotty Washington

Pending Free Agents

None

Season in Review

Andrews was having another stellar season before his ankle/leg injury in Week 11 that required surgery and sidelined him until the AFC Championship. That thrust Isaiah Likely into the starting lineup and he became a major weapon with 21 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns during the final six weeks of the regular season. Charlie Kolar gained experience with 230 offensive snaps, which could help him earn playing time next season.

After many offseason questions about whether Ricard would have a role in Todd Monken's new offense, he still played 39% of the offensive snaps as an extra pass blocker and run hammer. While his usage was down from a career-high 698 snaps in 2022, Ricard's usage was on par with the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

What to Watch This Offseason