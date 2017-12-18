Ravens Outside Linebacker Matthew Judon Does the 'Macarena' Sack Dance

Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon continued to put his elite celebration skills on display Sunday in Cleveland, and this time he went old school.

The second-year linebacker broke out the "Macarena" after notching his seventh sack of the season. Judon, 25, was just 1 year old when Los del Rio's hit song/dance swept the nation in 1993.

For those who may have forgotten the "Macarena" (or have never been to a wedding), here’s the original music video. Don't click that link unless you want it stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

Judon got his sack near the end of the second quarter with the assistance of veteran Terrell Suggs. Suggs came around the right edge and made Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer step up and look for an escape. Judon, who rushed inside, looped back and finished the play.

The sack set up the Ravens to get one of their four turnovers on the next snap when inside linebacker C.J. Mosley blew up running back Duke Johnson Jr., who was trying to make a play in a third-and-22 situation and fumbled.