Ravens, Owner Steve Bisciotti Donate $1 Million to Combat COVID-19 Crisis

Mar 20, 2020 at 02:40 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

UAPC

As the Ravens navigate free agency and operate business remotely, they are also reaching out in the Baltimore community to help those in need during these challenging times.

The Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

"We want to help those in our community who are most affected by the COVID-19 crisis," Ravens President Dick Cass stated. "We chose to donate through these four organizations because we are confident they will apply our funds quickly and directly to people in need.

"We have worked closely with each of these organizations, and the life-altering work being done by them is incredible. We salute their dedication and the manner in which they continue to inspire and serve so many people."

The Ravens have a long history of stepping in to help during challenging times, and are using their relationships in the community to find those who can provide the most help.

The Fund for Educational Excellence is a nonprofit organization working to improve student achievement in Baltimore City Public Schools. It works side-by-side with City Schools providing support and resources for many of the district's most important reform initiatives.

The Fund for Educational Excellence is currently working with Baltimore City Public Schools to provide free breakfast and lunch at various schools around the city, which is critical during the current closures for families and children who rely on school-provided meals.

United Way of Central Maryland is encouraging people in need to dial 211 for help and the answers they're looking for. The helpline can assist with access to food, medical and health care, shelter and emergency housing, childcare services, job training, prescription assistance and more. You can also find ways to help here.

The Baltimore Community Foundation has launched the COVID-19 Evolving Community Needs Fund to enable rapid response to the public health emergency. One hundred percent of donated funds will go directly to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our region's communities, workforce, and vulnerable populations.

The Maryland Food Bank has been providing food assistance for 40 years and is ready to step in during times of uncertainty. With the closure of schools and businesses, as well as social distancing, an increasing number of Marylanders are losing income and looking for help, putting a further strain on the safety net.

