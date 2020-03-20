Ravens, Owner Steve Bisciotti Donate $1 Million to Combat COVID-19 Crisis

As the Ravens navigate free agency and operate business remotely, they are also reaching out in the Baltimore community to help those in need during these challenging times.

The Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

"We want to help those in our community who are most affected by the COVID-19 crisis," Ravens President Dick Cass stated. "We chose to donate through these four organizations because we are confident they will apply our funds quickly and directly to people in need.

"We have worked closely with each of these organizations, and the life-altering work being done by them is incredible. We salute their dedication and the manner in which they continue to inspire and serve so many people."

The Ravens have a long history of stepping in to help during challenging times, and are using their relationships in the community to find those who can provide the most help.

The Fund for Educational Excellence is a nonprofit organization working to improve student achievement in Baltimore City Public Schools. It works side-by-side with City Schools providing support and resources for many of the district's most important reform initiatives.