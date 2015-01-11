Ravens Pack Up, Proud Of 2014 Season

Jan 11, 2015 at 09:01 AM

Considering the adversity that could have dragged the Ravens down this year, making it to the divisional round of the playoffs is an accomplishment.

From the running back Ray Rice ordeal to 19 players on injured reserve, a suspension to defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and more, Baltimore went through the wringer.

But what makes Saturday's divisional loss so painful is that the Ravens looked to be thriving down the stretch – despite all the hardships.

The Ravens offense was humming. Baltimore had two 14-point leads in Foxborough against the top-seeded Patriots. They looked poised for another dramatic win in the final minutes as quarterback Joe Flacco marched his unit down the field.

And then, in an instant, it was all over.

"That's the tough part about it," defensive end Chris Canty said. "You're playing, you're playing and it never occurs to you that the outcome might not be what you want it to be. … We came up short, and that's the end of the narrative for the 2014 Ravens."

Sunday's locker room cleanout was a combination of both of those emotions.

There was disappointment, yet pride. There was a sense of accomplishment, yet a feeling that the Ravens fell short of their potential, which came alive in the playoffs.

Head Coach John Harbaugh delivered the final message to his team before breaking for the offseason, and it was one from the heart.

"[He] just [said] he's proud of us – all that we accomplished," said running back Justin Forsett. "We think that the sky is the limit for this group, and hopefully we make it work going forward."

And here comes the second part.

"Like I said, it's really unfortunate, because I know for us on the offensive side of the ball we were really in a groove and doing some great things," Forsett said. "Hopefully that momentum we built can move on to next season."

The ultimate question is whether the 2014 season was a success.

After finishing 8-8 and missing the playoffs for the first time since the Harbaugh-Flacco era began last year, the Ravens rebounded with a 10-6 record despite more injuries and a lot more controversy surrounding the team.

They finished third in the AFC North, yet knocked out the division-winning rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Heinz Field in the wild-card round. They took the AFC's top-seeded team to the brink, forcing them to pull out every trick.

Multiple players said they would look back on this season as a success despite an earlier playoff exit than planned.

"Unfortunately, we came up a little bit short of our goal, but I couldn't be more proud of a group of men, the character of the guys in this locker room, the way they fought, the way they overcame adversity obstacle after obstacle," Canty said.

"This team is moving forward. We're going to continue to build on the things that we improved on this year, strengthening the areas that we were weak [in] during the season and compete for championships in the future."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Update on Ravens' Mounting Injuries, Another Addition to IR

Head Coach John Harbaugh says the Ravens' onslaught of injuries are mostly "football plays."
news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Colts

Safety Daryl Worley played 90 percent of the defensive snaps with Ar'Darius Washington sidelined.
news

What the Colts Said After Their Overtime Win

Head Coach Shane Steichen talked about setting up Michael Pittman's overtime catch and kicker Matt Gay talks about his big day in front of Justin Tucker.
news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Loss to Colts

The Ravens found many ways to lose the game. Lamar Jackson's legs weren't enough. The special teams unit needs to work out the kinks.
news

Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Before Facing Colts

The Ravens needed a 53-man roster spot so they released veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. Jeremiah Moon will play his first game.
news

Patrick Mekari Is the Ravens' 'Invaluable' Sixth Man

Patrick Mekari stepped in at left tackle and shut down one of the game's top defensive ends, Trey Hendrickson. Here's how he does it.
news

50 Words or Less: Thank Goodness Lamar Jackson Is Not a Colt

It's wild to think about what could've been this season.
news

Ravens Rule Out Seven Players Ahead of Colts Game

Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Odafe Oweh, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Williams have all been ruled out.
news

Jadeveon Clowney Feels Ready If Workload Increases

Nelson Agholor is focused on staying ready regardless of how often he's targeted. Mike Macdonald doesn't believe penalties will continue to be an issue for Justin Madubuike. Arthur Maulet's experience playing nickel corner could be needed in Week 3.
news

The Zay Flowers-Lamar Jackson Connection Is Growing Strong

Stingy first-quarter defense is helping the Ravens start fast. Lamar Jackson isn't looking back on Colts' pass during contract negotiations. John Harbaugh said the Patriots' blocked field goal strategy was brilliant. 
news

Anthony Richardson Made Lamar Jackson Feel Old

At the Combine, Anthony Richardson said he envisions himself as a blend of Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton. 
news

Eight Key Absences to Start Colts Week

The Ravens don't have WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Justice Hill, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, CB Marlon Humphrey and more to start the week.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising