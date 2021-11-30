Ravens-Packers Week 15 Game Flexed to 4:25 p.m.

Nov 30, 2021 at 01:48 PM
113021-Packers-Flexed
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers Week 15 game at M&T Bank Stadium has been officially flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX and shown to a wider audience.

It's a matchup of two of the NFL's top teams through Week 12, as the Ravens have the best record in the AFC (8-3) and the Packers have the second-best record (9-3) in the NFC, trailing only the Arizona Cardinals.

Lamar Jackson against veteran Aaron Rodgers will be must-see TV, as it will be the first meeting between the two star quarterbacks.

The last time the Ravens and Packers met was in 2017, but Rodgers was injured (Brett Hundley started) and Joe Flacco was under center for Baltimore. The Ravens defense forced five turnovers and won, 23-0, at Lambeau Field.

The last time Rodgers played the Ravens was in 2013 at M&T Bank Stadium, when he threw for 315 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 19-17 Packers win.

Related Content

news

What Mink Thinks: My Last Prediction for Ravens' 2021 Season

Every week, it seems the Ravens defy the odds and find a new way to win. What can we count on the rest of the year?
news

Late for Work 11/30: Are Lamar Jackson's Recent Turnover Issues a Concern?

Are the Bengals the team to beat in the AFC North? Justin Houston is named the Ravens' best buy of the offseason.
news

SociaLight: Rashod Bateman's Birthday Present Was a Car … for His Mom

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman wasn't thinking of himself on is birthday. He wanted to do something special for his mom.
news

News & Notes: Patrick Queen's Rib Injury Isn't Expected to Linger

Steelers place star pass rusher T.J. Watt on Reserve/COVID list. John Harbaugh talks about some shifts in snap counts, frustration with roughing the passer penalties, and his brother's big Michigan win over Ohio State.
news

Ravens Swap Quarterbacks, Place Defensive Back on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Baltimore has signed quarterback Chris Streveler after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, who claimed Trace McSorley. Kevon Seymour has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Relive Ravens' Spectacular 'Sunday Night Football' Show vs. Browns

From the light-up bracelets to numerous celebrity guest appearances, Sunday night was one to remember for Ravens fans in a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
news

Myles Garrett Takes Heat for Dapping Up Lamar Jackson After 'Extraordinary' Touchdown Throw

The NFL's sack leader was amazed by Lamar Jackson's fadeaway 13-yard touchdown throw to Mark Andrews.
news

Around the AFC North: 'Embarrassed' Steelers Prepare to Face Ravens

Bengals say there's a 'changing of the guard' in the division after sweeping the season series against the Steelers. Browns reportedly fear they have lost Jack Conklin for the season and will try to regroup during their bye.
news

What the Browns Said After Loss to Ravens

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gives props to the Ravens defense, DE Myles Garrett shows his respect for Lamar Jackson and CB Denzel Ward explains what happened on the Mark Andrews touchdown.
news

Late For Work 11/29: Pundits Question Whether Ravens Are Really AFC's Top Team

In what was a night to forget for Lamar Jackson, Albert Breer found something to appreciate from the young quarterback. Two tight end catches were the talk of the game on Sunday night. Another stellar performance by rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh adds more buzz for Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Browns

This game illustrated an evolving truth about the Ravens – namely, they have more than one way to beat you. As the Browns and a national TV audience learned, the Ravens' defense also can lead the way in producing the right result.
Vote Now
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising