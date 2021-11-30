Ravens-Packers Week 15 Game Flexed to 4:25 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers Week 15 game at M&T Bank Stadium has been officially flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX and shown to a wider audience.

It's a matchup of two of the NFL's top teams through Week 12, as the Ravens have the best record in the AFC (8-3) and the Packers have the second-best record (9-3) in the NFC, trailing only the Arizona Cardinals.

Lamar Jackson against veteran Aaron Rodgers will be must-see TV, as it will be the first meeting between the two star quarterbacks.

The last time the Ravens and Packers met was in 2017, but Rodgers was injured (Brett Hundley started) and Joe Flacco was under center for Baltimore. The Ravens defense forced five turnovers and won, 23-0, at Lambeau Field.