Ravens Participate in My Clause, My Cleats Initiative

The NFL is as strict as they come with regards to the league's uniform policy.
Players can be fined for having socks too low, t-shirts too long or cleats that don't match the rest of their uniform.
But the league is putting some of those rules aside for one week as part of its "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. Players can wear custom-designed cleats of any color as part of an effort to provide a platform for all the various causes they support.
Players can use their cleats to promote their foundations, charitable efforts or broader initiatives, and the Ravens have several players taking part in this year's program.
Here's a rundown of players participating and the causes they support:
RB Javorius Allen
Cause:Non-violence
OLB Tyus Bowser
Cause:Lupus awareness
CB Brandon Carr
Cause:Carr Cares Foundation
LS Morgan Cox
Cause:The Grace Institute
DT Carl Davis
Cause:Trenchwork Foundation
QB Joe Flacco
Cause:Special Olympics Maryland
S Tony Jefferson
Cause:Depression and bipolar awareness
LB Steven Johnson
Cause:Faith Motivated Foundation
DB/LB Anthony Levine
Cause:4 Every 1 Foundation
WR Jeremy Maclin
Cause:JMac Gives Back Foundation
WR Breshad Perriman
Cause:Stroke Awareness
LT Ronnie Stanley
Cause:[BARCS for Pet Adoption
](http://baltimoreanimalshelter.org/)
TE Benjamin Watson
Cause:International Justice Mission
OLB Za'Darius Smith
Cause:American Diabetes Association
DT Brandon WilliamsCause: Boys and Girls Club of Baltimore
TE Maxx Williams
Cause:Colorectal Cancer Alliance
OLB Tim Williams
Cause:A Father First
RB Terrance West
Cause:American Sickle Cell Anemia Association
Ravens players handed over their cleats for a photo shoot before Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium. The entire NFL will participate in the campaign to bring about awareness.