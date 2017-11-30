Ravens Participate in My Clause, My Cleats Initiative





The NFL is as strict as they come with regards to the league's uniform policy.

Players can be fined for having socks too low, t-shirts too long or cleats that don't match the rest of their uniform.

But the league is putting some of those rules aside for one week as part of its "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. Players can wear custom-designed cleats of any color as part of an effort to provide a platform for all the various causes they support.

Players can use their cleats to promote their foundations, charitable efforts or broader initiatives, and the Ravens have several players taking part in this year's program.

Here's a rundown of players participating and the causes they support:

RB Javorius Allen

Cause:Non-violence