Ravens Participate in My Clause, My Cleats Initiative

Nov 30, 2017 at 08:44 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

30_MyCauseMyCleats_news.jpg


The NFL is as strict as they come with regards to the league's uniform policy.

Players can be fined for having socks too low, t-shirts too long or cleats that don't match the rest of their uniform.

But the league is putting some of those rules aside for one week as part of its "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. Players can wear custom-designed cleats of any color as part of an effort to provide a platform for all the various causes they support.

Players can use their cleats to promote their foundations, charitable efforts or broader initiatives, and the Ravens have several players taking part in this year's program.

Here's a rundown of players participating and the causes they support:

RB Javorius Allen
Cause:Non-violence

OLB Tyus Bowser
Cause:Lupus awareness

CB Brandon Carr
Cause:Carr Cares Foundation 

LS Morgan Cox
Cause:The Grace Institute

DT Carl Davis
Cause:Trenchwork Foundation

QB Joe Flacco
Cause:Special Olympics Maryland

S Tony Jefferson
Cause:Depression and bipolar awareness

LB Steven Johnson
Cause:Faith Motivated Foundation

DB/LB Anthony Levine
Cause:4 Every 1 Foundation

WR Jeremy Maclin
Cause:JMac Gives Back Foundation

WR Breshad Perriman
Cause:Stroke Awareness

LT Ronnie Stanley
Cause:[BARCS for Pet Adoption

](http://baltimoreanimalshelter.org/)

TE Benjamin Watson
Cause:International Justice Mission

OLB Za'Darius Smith
Cause:American Diabetes Association

DT Brandon WilliamsCause: Boys and Girls Club of Baltimore

TE Maxx Williams
Cause:Colorectal Cancer Alliance

OLB Tim Williams
Cause:A Father First

RB Terrance West
Cause:American Sickle Cell Anemia Association

My Cause, My Cleats. Check Out the Designs

Ravens players handed over their cleats for a photo shoot before Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium. The entire NFL will participate in the campaign to bring about awareness.

