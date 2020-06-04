Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 02:02 PM

Ravens Participate in Moment of Silence for George Floyd

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens participated in a National Day of Mourning on Thursday in recognition of George Floyd's funeral.

The NAACP and other civil rights and social justice organizations asked people to take part in a moment of silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

Head Coach John Harbaugh and the team honored this moment together via Zoom. Harbaugh also invited players to bring their families in during the call.

It opened with a prayer from Team Chaplain Johnny Shelton before the moment of silence, which was observed by more than 100 players and coaches on the call.

President Dick Cass has also invited Ravens staff to participate in an organization-wide Zoom video conference, and fans who wanted to observe in their individual moment of silence were encouraged to do so.

Eight minutes, 46 seconds is the length of time police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck during his arrest, leading to his death. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder in the case that has led to protests and outrage throughout the country since Floyd's death on May 25.

On Monday, Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti made a statement and pledged $1 million through the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation toward "furthering social justice and invoking meaningful change." A group of current and former Ravens will decide which organizations should receive proceeds.

Related Content

Ed Reed Says More Dialogue About Race Can Spark Change
news

Ed Reed Says More Dialogue About Race Can Spark Change

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed says better communication among all races will bring positive results. 
Ray Lewis and Marshal Yanda
news

Ray Lewis Expects Marshal Yanda to Join Him in Canton

Ray Lewis loved Marshal Yanda as a teammate, and believes Yanda has a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in his future. 
WRs Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay
news

Late for Work 6/4: Excitement Is Building for Ravens' Trio of Young Wide Receivers

Lamar Jackson is among the NFL's best quarterbacks when pressured and is No. 8 on Pro Football Focus' rankings of the league's 50 best players. The 2000 Ravens are ranked the fifth-best team of this century. The Ravens have the players this year to continue the franchise's history of strong defense.
The Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, MD.
news

NFL Prohibits 2020 Preseason Joint Practices

The Ravens and all NFL teams will not hold preseason joint practices in 2020 due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
S Eric Weddle
news

Eric Weddle Shares His Virtual Meeting Message And More

Asked to address the defense during the Ravens' offseason program, former safety Eric Weddle talked about living up to the standard that past players have established.
General manager Eric DeCosta
news

Late for Work 6/3: Pump the Brakes on More Offseason Splashes 

The Ravens' offense could be even more explosive this season. Baltimore 'loved' Jalen Hurts during the pre-draft process. 
G D.J. Fluker
news

D.J. Fluker Embraces Challenge of Following Marshal Yanda

The retirement of Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda leaves a huge void, but veteran D.J. Fluker believes he's the right fit to be Baltimore's next starting right guard. 
OLB Matthew Judon, T Ronnie Stanley and CB Marlon Humphrey
news

Eisenberg: Abundance of Young Stars Comes With a High Price Tag 

As young stars reach the pay-me point in the coming years, the Ravens will confront a forbidding gauntlet of salary increases. How many pieces can they keep?
Late for Work 6/2: Ronnie Stanley Could Become Highest-Paid Non-QB in NFL
news

Late for Work 6/2: Ronnie Stanley Could Become Highest-Paid Non-QB in NFL

Eleven players on the Ravens' roster who are outperforming their draft position. Three candidates to extend the Ravens' 16-year streak of at least one undrafted free agent making the roster.
Baltimore City
news

Ravens Commit Funds to Baltimore-Area Social Justice Reform

A committee of current and former Ravens players will determine which Baltimore-area programs will directly benefit from the contribution.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner
news

Around the AFC North: James Conner Will Be Essential for Offensive Rebound

Staying healthy in 2020 will be crucial for Steelers running back James Conner. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is another Bengals rookie to watch. First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski is impressing Browns players.

Advertising