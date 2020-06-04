Ravens Participate in Moment of Silence for George Floyd

The Ravens participated in a National Day of Mourning on Thursday in recognition of George Floyd's funeral.

The NAACP and other civil rights and social justice organizations asked people to take part in a moment of silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

Head Coach John Harbaugh and the team honored this moment together via Zoom. Harbaugh also invited players to bring their families in during the call.

It opened with a prayer from Team Chaplain Johnny Shelton before the moment of silence, which was observed by more than 100 players and coaches on the call.