Ravens Participate in Moment of Silence for George Floyd

The Ravens participated in a National Day of Mourning on Thursday in recognition of George Floyd's funeral.
The NAACP and other civil rights and social justice organizations asked people to take part in a moment of silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.
Head Coach John Harbaugh and the team honored this moment together via Zoom. Harbaugh also invited players to bring their families in during the call.
It opened with a prayer from Team Chaplain Johnny Shelton before the moment of silence, which was observed by more than 100 players and coaches on the call.
President Dick Cass has also invited Ravens staff to participate in an organization-wide Zoom video conference, and fans who wanted to observe in their individual moment of silence were encouraged to do so.
Eight minutes, 46 seconds is the length of time police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck during his arrest, leading to his death. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder in the case that has led to protests and outrage throughout the country since Floyd's death on May 25.
On Monday, Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti made a statement and pledged $1 million through the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation toward "furthering social justice and invoking meaningful change." A group of current and former Ravens will decide which organizations should receive proceeds.