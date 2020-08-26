Ravens Partner with Xenith to Donate Helmets to Baltimore-Area High Schools

The Baltimore Ravens have partnered with Xenith and Baltimore County High School Athletics to award varsity football players across four area high schools with brand new Top-Performing Xenith X2E+ helmets. This helmet donation is part of an offseason of charitable giving by the Ravens Foundation, Inc. and the Ravens RISE program to support area youth and high school football programs and communities.

Ravens & Xenith X2E+ Helmet Recipients:

· Hereford High School (Parkton, Md.)

· Lansdowne High School (Lansdowne, Md.)

· Milford Mill Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

· Sparrows Point High School (Sparrows Point, Md.)

The latest partnership with football helmet, equipment and apparel company Xenith brings the total number of participants impacted by Ravens youth football grant programs in 2020 to over 4,500.

"We are thrilled to partner with Xenith on this program," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "While this season may not occur under normal circumstances, the Ravens feel it is important to commit to the future of the sport and safety of the student-athletes. We look forward to continuing our support for years to come."

Through Ravens RISE, the Ravens' football outreach program, the team annually serves both youth and high school football programs by contributing cleats, donating weight-training equipment, hosting clinics for youth football coaches, honoring area high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program, and recognizing outstanding high school football matchups through the Ravens High School Football Showdown. Additionally, the Ravens host various tournaments and clinics, as well as inviting area football teams to attend training camp and home games throughout the season.

"It is an honor to partner with a renowned football program like the Baltimore Ravens to surprise this deserving group of student-athletes with new, upgraded helmets," said Ryan Sullivan, Xenith CEO. "At Xenith, we believe that everyone who wants to play football should have access to top-rated protection. Opportunities like this allow us to deliver on our mission in a really meaningful way, and we are excited to outfit these Baltimore-area high schools in top-performing helmets."

As a recognized industry leader in helmet technology, Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. All Xenith helmets, including the Xenith X2E+ Youth helmet and the new Xenith Shadow XR Youth are Five-Star rated under the widely accepted Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System – with Xenith Shadow XR Youth at #1 – and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results.

About Xenith

Xenith creates top-rated football helmets, non-tackle headgear, equipment, and apparel designed to elevate the athlete's pursuit. Their athlete-first design approach is backed by rigorous science, engineering, and innovation which transcends laboratory testing to address on-field needs. Xenith outfits the athlete from head to ankle in a suite of performance products for playing, training and living.

All Xenith helmets are Five-Star rated on the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System, and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results. Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets, shoulder pads, and gear available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. Xenith's training and compression apparel give athletes the extra edge they demand to take their game to the next level.

Xenith sees football as a force for good in the community and executes this vision with passion, purpose and pride. For more information, please visit www.xenith.com.