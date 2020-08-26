Ravens Partner with Xenith to Donate Helmets to Baltimore-Area High Schools

Aug 26, 2020 at 03:21 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
CR-Press-Release

The Baltimore Ravens have partnered with Xenith and Baltimore County High School Athletics to award varsity football players across four area high schools with brand new Top-Performing Xenith X2E+ helmets. This helmet donation is part of an offseason of charitable giving by the Ravens Foundation, Inc. and the Ravens RISE program to support area youth and high school football programs and communities.

Ravens & Xenith X2E+ Helmet Recipients:

·       Hereford High School (Parkton, Md.)

·       Lansdowne High School (Lansdowne, Md.)

·       Milford Mill Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

·       Sparrows Point High School (Sparrows Point, Md.)

The latest partnership with football helmet, equipment and apparel company Xenith brings the total number of participants impacted by Ravens youth football grant programs in 2020 to over 4,500.

"We are thrilled to partner with Xenith on this program," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "While this season may not occur under normal circumstances, the Ravens feel it is important to commit to the future of the sport and safety of the student-athletes. We look forward to continuing our support for years to come."

Through Ravens RISE, the Ravens' football outreach program, the team annually serves both youth and high school football programs by contributing cleats, donating weight-training equipment, hosting clinics for youth football coaches, honoring area high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program, and recognizing outstanding high school football matchups through the Ravens High School Football Showdown. Additionally, the Ravens host various tournaments and clinics, as well as inviting area football teams to attend training camp and home games throughout the season.

"It is an honor to partner with a renowned football program like the Baltimore Ravens to surprise this deserving group of student-athletes with new, upgraded helmets," said Ryan Sullivan, Xenith CEO. "At Xenith, we believe that everyone who wants to play football should have access to top-rated protection. Opportunities like this allow us to deliver on our mission in a really meaningful way, and we are excited to outfit these Baltimore-area high schools in top-performing helmets."

As a recognized industry leader in helmet technology, Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. All Xenith helmets, including the Xenith X2E+ Youth helmet and the new Xenith Shadow XR Youth are Five-Star rated under the widely accepted Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System – with Xenith Shadow XR Youth at #1 – and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results.

About Xenith

Xenith creates top-rated football helmets, non-tackle headgear, equipment, and apparel designed to elevate the athlete's pursuit. Their athlete-first design approach is backed by rigorous science, engineering, and innovation which transcends laboratory testing to address on-field needs. Xenith outfits the athlete from head to ankle in a suite of performance products for playing, training and living.

All Xenith helmets are Five-Star rated on the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System, and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results. Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets, shoulder pads, and gear available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. Xenith's training and compression apparel give athletes the extra edge they demand to take their game to the next level.

Xenith sees football as a force for good in the community and executes this vision with passion, purpose and pride. For more information, please visit www.xenith.com.

For more information on the Ravens Foundation, Inc. or the Ravens' outreach initiatives, please visit www.baltimoreravens.com/community.

IMG_2919
20200826_150757351_iOS
IMG_2921

Related Content

S DeShon Elliott
news

DeShon Elliott Adds His Swagger to Ravens Defense

The Ravens are counting on a third-year safety who has played in six regular season games to be their starting free safety.
Seahawks LB Jadeveon Clowney
news

Mailbag: Could Jadeveon Clowney Be Back in Play?

Which rookie outside of the skill positions has stood out? Could Jimmy Smith play free safety? Will the Ravens sign a veteran free safety?
Former Ravens S Tony Jefferson
news

Late for Work 8/26: Tony Jefferson Would Welcome a Return to Ravens

JuJu Smith-Schuster says Marlon Humphrey is one of the toughest defenders to face. Ravens are top three in preseason power rankings. Marshal Yanda's weight loss continues to shock us. 
CB Tavon Young
news

News & Notes: Tavon Young's Return Is Like 'Another First-Round Draft Pick'

John Harbaugh expects a big season from Tyus Bowser. Inside linebacker Chris Board has 'vastly improved.' Derek Wolfe feels 'finally home.'
ILB Otaro Alaka takes on RB Justice Hill
news

Practice Report: Highly Competitive Day in Pads

The Ravens returned to pads Tuesday, the intensity was high, and several players had strong showings including James Proche II and Tavon Young.
S DeShon Elliott & S Chuck Clark
news

Eisenberg: Another Testament to Recognizing and Developing Talent

The Ravens will be relying on a pair of sixth-round picks at safety this season, and they're not the only late-round load-bearing personnel.
Left: WR DeAndrew White; Right: P Johnny Townsend
news

Ravens Sign Wide Receiver and Punter

Baltimore added wide receiver DeAndrew White and punter Johnny Townsend to its active roster.
DE Calais Campbell
news

Late for Work 8/25: Calais Campbell Says Offenses 'Should Have Fear in Their Hearts'

The Ravens have built a winning culture that's well-prepared to handle adversity. Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit suffers a season-ending injury.
Left: S Chuck Clark; Right: S DeShon Elliott
news

News & Notes: Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott Already Have Chemistry

Before they became starters, Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott had already bonded. Mark Andrews says Jimmy Smith can cover tight ends. A higher pay scale for tight ends is a trend Andrews endorses.
M&T Bank Stadium
news

Ravens Will Not Host Fans for Initial Part of 2020 Season

Based on the recommendations of public health experts, the Ravens have determined that, for the time being, it is in the best interest of the general public and our organization that fans not attend games. 
WR Marquise Brown
news

Practice Report: Marquise Brown Keeps Scoring Long Touchdowns 

Tavon Young has a strong practice, as does backup tight end Charles Scarff.

Advertising