RAVENS PASSING CAMP MEDIA SCHEDULE

The Ravens will have a passing camp next week (Monday through Thursday) at their Owings Mills Facilities. Practice on Tuesday (May 19th) will be open to the media for viewing, followed by an open locker room session. As a reminder, the practice times are subject to change and may end earlier than scheduled.

Below is the practice and interview schedule:

Tuesday, May 19

10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice

12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh available at podium

12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open