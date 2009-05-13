RAVENS PASSING CAMP MEDIA SCHEDULE
The Ravens will have a passing camp next week (Monday through Thursday) at their Owings Mills Facilities. Practice on Tuesday (May 19th) will be open to the media for viewing, followed by an open locker room session. As a reminder, the practice times are subject to change and may end earlier than scheduled.
Below is the practice and interview schedule:
Tuesday, May 19
10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice
12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh available at podium
12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open
REMINDER: For this camp, media members will be allowed to view the entire practice. While videotaping and photography are permitted, please be aware that there may be portions of practice when the PR staff asks that all cameras be turned off. **