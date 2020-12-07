Ravens' Path to the Playoffs Got More Difficult This Weekend

The Cleveland Browns (9-3) exploded on offense for a statement win over the AFC South leading Tennessee Titans, 41-35. The Miami Dolphins (8-4) beat the Joe Burrow-less Bengals, 19-7. The Colts (8-4) held off the Houston Texans, 26-20.

Despite an expanded playoff field to seven teams in each conference, the AFC is particularly strong this year. There are already seven teams with at least eight wins. Conversely, the NFC has just four such teams.

The AFC North is the best division in football with the undefeated Steelers (11-0) and Browns (9-3) leading the way and the Ravens in third place.

Only two teams in NFL history during a 16-game season (the 1985 Denver Broncos and 2008 New England Patriots) have ever failed to reach the postseason with an 11-5 record. And that was with six playoff qualifiers instead of seven.