Late for Work: Ravens 'Persevere' Over Bengals, But Can They Keep It Up Without Mark Andrews?

Ravens Endure, Overcome in "Thursday Night Football" Battle

In the span of 11 weeks, the Ravens have played five division games, soundly defeated with some of the NFC's best, and traveled immense distances.

Through it all, they've persisted. On Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, that continued winning with a 34-20 victory.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec gave credit for the Ravens' perseverance to overcome injury and fatigue against a division rival.

"The Ravens had the look at times Thursday of a tired team," Zrebiec wrote. "… Baltimore persevered to get a win it badly needed. Now, they won't play again until Sunday, Nov. 26 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Then comes their bye week. They badly need it."

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley also noted the Ravens' perseverance. More specifically, quarterback Lamar Jackson, who gritted through an ankle injury.

"It was a night of perseverance for Jackson, who injured his ankle at the end of the first quarter and had a pronounced limp at times," Hensley wrote. "Baltimore needed Jackson because the offense was without left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was inactive because of a knee injury, and tight end Mark Andrews, who was ruled out after injuring his left ankle on the opening series."

Ravens "Have the Horses to Replace Andrews"

According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, tight end Mark Andrews suffered a likely season-ending ankle injury.

In any year, the loss of Andrews is significant; since entering the NFL in 2018, Andrews has scored the second most touchdowns of any tight end (40) and posted the third-most receiving yards (4,857). But the Ravens made a concerted effort to spread the ball out this year, adding three new wide receivers this offseason. Those additions, paired with others already on the roster, give NFL.com's Eric Edholm confidence in overcoming the absence of Andrews.

"The Ravens have seen their receivers blossom lately, however, and not just [Zay] Flowers," Edholm wrote. "Odell Beckham Jr. had a season-high 116 receiving yards, and Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor each caught TD passes. They have the horses to replace Andrews, but it changes how they'll have to attack opponents in a big way."