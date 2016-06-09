Ravens Personnel Department Announcements

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday several promotions within their personnel department: Milt Hendrickson and Lonnie Young have been elevated to national scouts, and Andrew Raphael has been named the Southeast area scout. In addition to these three promotions, the Ravens also announced the hiring of Dwaune Jones as their Midwest area scout.

Hendrickson originally joined the Ravens in 2005 as a player personnel assistant before being tabbed the team's Midwest area scout following the 2008 NFL Draft. He was later promoted to one of the Ravens' three regional scouts in 2013, when he became responsible for scouting the entire middle section of the United States.

Recently, Hendrickson was instrumental in scouting 2013 fifth-round pick T Rick Wagner, who has started 31 of 32 games for the Ravens over the past two seasons. During this span, Wagner has played a key role in Baltimore allowing the NFL's fewest sacks (43).

Young, a former NFL defensive back, began his scouting career in 2002 with the New York Jets and first joined the Ravens in 2008 as a West area scout. In 2011, he played a part in Baltimore drafting first-round pick CB Jimmy Smith. Following the 2013 draft, Young was promoted to West-regional scout.

In their new roles as national scouts, Hendrickson and Young will be responsible for evaluating players across the country.

Raphael joined the Ravens in 2013 as a player personnel intern after spending two years as the assistant recruiting coordinator at Boston College. Following the 2014 draft, he was promoted to player personnel assistant.

Raphael has served in a number of capacities for the Ravens, including helping prepare advance scouting reports for upcoming opponents. He also assists in coordinating the post-draft free agent signing process. In his upcoming role as the Southeast area scout, Raphael will focus on scouting players in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Jones will serve as the Ravens' Midwest area scout after spending the past 11 years as a scout with the New Orleans Saints. With Baltimore, he will primarily focus on the country's Midwest region. He was most recently a northern regional scout for the Saints and was previously their Midwest area scout.

Prior to Jones' scouting career, he was a three-year starter at wide receiver for the University of Richmond and spent time as an NFL player with the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans.

Ravens "20/20 Club" Graduates: Current Personnel Staff

Raphael is the newest member of the Ravens' "20/20" club, which includes members of the team's personnel staff who started with the organization as young personnel assistants and grew into evaluators with more input. The term "20/20" refers to hiring 20-year olds for $20,000. But according to general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, "The guys started when they were a little older than 20 and for more than $20,000, but that's what we call them."

Name Joined Ravens Current Title

George Kokinis (Cle.) 1991 Senior Personnel Assistant

Eric DeCosta 1996 Assistant General Manager

Joe Hortiz 1998 Director of College Scouting

Chad Alexander 1999 Assistant Director of Pro Personnel

Mark Azevedo 2005 Northeast Area Scout

David Blackburn 2007 West Area Scout

Ian Cunningham 2008 Southwest/Southeast Area Scout