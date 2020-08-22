Ravens Place Antoine Wesley on IR

Wide receiver Antoine Wesley, who suffered a shoulder injury during training camp, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
An undrafted free agent from Texas Tech in 2019, Wesley spent last season on the practice squad and faced an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster. Head Coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Wesley was likely to see a shoulder specialist and that he might require surgery. Wesley had not participated in practices since his injury.
The Ravens still have nine receivers on the roster – Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Willie Snead IV, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Chris Moore, Jaleel Scott, Michael Dereus and Jaylon Moore.