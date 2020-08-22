Ravens Place Antoine Wesley on IR

Aug 22, 2020 at 05:13 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082220-Wesley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Antoine Wesley

Wide receiver Antoine Wesley, who suffered a shoulder injury during training camp, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

An undrafted free agent from Texas Tech in 2019, Wesley spent last season on the practice squad and faced an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster. Head Coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Wesley was likely to see a shoulder specialist and that he might require surgery. Wesley had not participated in practices since his injury.

The Ravens still have nine receivers on the roster – Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Willie Snead IV, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Chris Moore, Jaleel Scott, Michael Dereus and Jaylon Moore.

Related Content

QB Lamar Jackson
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is Adding More Tricks to His Bag

Matt Skura returns to team drills. Ravens explore using Patrick Ricard's tight end skills. Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss talks four-headed monster and views veteran Mark Ingram II as an ascending player.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson Gets Day Off to Rest Arm

Rookie linebacker Malik Harrison showed his run-stuffing power twice on the goal line. Chuck Clark had a couple nice pass breakups. Jaleel Scott hauls in an impressive juggling catch.
DE Calais Campbell
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Calais Campbell looks like a steal. No Dez signing is a commentary on the Ravens' young receivers. A playoff bubble seems pretty sensible.
Lamar Jackson on Madden 21 Cover
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Edition of Madden Is Finally Here 

As you might expect, Hollywood Brown has already started playing. Rookie Patrick Queen is thrilled to be in the game.
WR Miles Boykin
news

Miles Boykin Feels Confidence, Not Pressure

Second-year receiver Miles Boykin won't let speculation about Dez Bryant hurt his focus at training camp.
LB Patrick Queen
news

News & Notes: Patrick Queen Pushing Himself to Learn Defense Quickly

L.J. Fort is mentoring rookie linebackers. Special teams could be Jaleel Scott's path to the 53-man roster. John Harbaugh sends thoughts to Ron Rivera, who is beginning his battle with cancer.
Left: S Chuck Clark; Right: S Earl Thomas III
news

Practice Report: Tempers Flare Between Ravens Safeties

Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark got into it after an offensive touchdown. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown scored two long touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver James Proche II continues to stand out.
QB Lamar Jackson & WR Willie Snead IV
news

Late for Work 8/21: Ravens Are Among Top Candidates to Be NFL's Next Dynasty

Is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger the X factor in the AFC North race? Michael Vick says he can live vicariously through Lamar Jackson. Do the Ravens even need a No. 3 tight end when they have Patrick Ricard?
CB Marlon Humphrey
news

Marlon Humphrey's Championship Hunger Goes Way Back

After winning a state title in high school and a national championship in college, Marlon Humphrey strives for nothing less than a Super Bowl victory for the Ravens in 2020.
Dez Bryant at UAPC
news

Late for Work 8/20: Dez Bryant Shows Off Before Today's Reported Tryout

Tyus Bowser is off to a strong start. Lamar Jackson lands an endorsement deal with Oakley. What is the ceiling/floor for the Ravens' win total?
D.J. Fluker Cut His Body Fat in Half, Now Looks to Win a Starting Job
news

D.J. Fluker Cut His Body Fat in Half, Now Looks to Win a Starting Job

A leaner, stronger D.J. Fluker spent the offseason transforming his body to prepare for a training camp competition at right tackle.

Advertising