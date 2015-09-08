 Skip to main content
Ravens Place Brent Urban On IR-Designated For Return, Sign RB Terrence Magee

Sep 08, 2015 at 03:21 AM
08_MageeUrban_news.jpg


The Ravens made a couple moves early Tuesday morning, placing injured defensive end Brent Urban (biceps) on injured reserve-designated for return and signing running back Terrence Magee.

Baltimore needed additional running back depth heading into Week 1 since Lorenzo Taliaferro (knee) is not projected to return in time for the game.

The Ravens needed to create a spot on the 53-man roster for Magee, but had to wait until Tuesday to place Urban on the special designated list.

Unlike safety Matt Elam, who will miss the entire year with a similar biceps injury, Urban will be eligible to return to the team after missing eight weeks. That means the earliest he could return is Sunday, Nov. 15 versus the Jaguars, following the team's bye.

He can begin practicing after six weeks. Once that begins, there's a three-week window in which he must return to game action or be placed on season-ending injured reserve. The special designation is only allowed to be given to one player each year.

The second-year defensive end missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL. The Ravens liked what they saw from the 6-foot-7, 295-pound fourth-round pick in training camp, however, and could use him down the stretch.

"This is an injury that he can come back from," Harbaugh said. "This is a league where big guys are very valuable, especially at the end of the year. We think, just from a football business perspective, putting him in that slot is good for us. It's going to be up to him to work like crazy, get back and get ready to play."

Urban was clearly happy to have a chance to play football this year.

Magee was one of the Ravens' preseason standouts. He rushed 28 times for 115 yards and showed good pad level and hard running. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound LSU product can also return kickoffs.

If Magee remains on the 53-man roster through Sunday's season opener, it will mark the 12 straight season in which the Ravens opened the year with at least one undrafted rookie on the team.

"Obviously, it's a great accomplishment for a guy to come in as an undrafted rookie free agent and make the team, and he earned it," Harbaugh said. "He's a north, south guy. He's physical. He runs hard. He has been good in pass protection. He has been good on special teams. He's a good football player."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

