Ravens Place Practice Squad Receiver on COVID-19 List

Dec 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121721-Moore
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Jaylon Moore

The Ravens have placed practice squad wide receiver Jaylon Moore on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Moore has not appeared in a game this season.

Baltimore now has five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, though just two on the 53-man roster: safety Chuck Clark and center Trystan Colon. Running back Nate McCrary, wide receiver Binjimen Victor and Moore are on the practice squad list.

Under the league's new protocol, Clark can still play in Sunday's game if he produces two negative tests by Saturday.

The league has rescheduled three games in Week 15 because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The Browns-Raiders game is going from Saturday to Monday at 5 p.m. and the Seahawks-Rams and Washington Football Team-Eagles games will both kick off at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

