Ravens Place Practice Squad Receiver on COVID-19 List

The Ravens have placed practice squad wide receiver Jaylon Moore on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Moore has not appeared in a game this season.

Baltimore now has five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, though just two on the 53-man roster: safety Chuck Clark and center Trystan Colon. Running back Nate McCrary, wide receiver Binjimen Victor and Moore are on the practice squad list.

Under the league's new protocol, Clark can still play in Sunday's game if he produces two negative tests by Saturday.