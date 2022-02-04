Ravens Plan to Keep Marcus Peters And Want More Like Him

Feb 04, 2022 at 12:59 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

020422-Peters
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marcus Peters

It doesn't sound like Marcus Peters is going anywhere this offseason.

The Ravens cornerback is currently slated to eat the third-largest slice of the team's salary-cap pie in 2022 with a cap hit of $15.5 million. He trails only Lamar Jackson and Ronnie Stanley.

Baltimore could save $10 million in salary cap space by parting ways with Peters, who is coming off a season-ending ACL injury and is 29 years old.

However, that would mean subtracting a Pro Bowl player and the Ravens' premier defensive playmaker from a team that places a high value on cornerback depth and interceptions. Baltimore is looking to do neither after a season that lacked both.

"I love Marcus," General Manager Eric DeCosta said Friday. "I talk to Marcus quite a bit. Marcus is one of these guys that, when he comes to the organization, he provides such an authentic perspective on what this game's all about. And he's a Raven."

"So I would expect Marcus to be here. I think he's doing his rehab. I think he's doing extremely well and I can't wait to see him."

DeCosta put Peters in the same group as other former Ravens veteran additions such as Michael McCrary, Anquan Boldin, Matt Birk and Steve Smith Sr. who came to Baltimore and made a huge impact on the team.

Nobody has more interceptions than Peters' 31 since he entered the league in 2015. He had nine interceptions in his first two seasons in Baltimore and closed out the team's 2020 playoff victory in Tennessee by picking off Ryan Tannehill.

The Ravens are coming off a season in which just four teams had fewer interceptions than Baltimore's nine. Peters' return would certainly help boost that number and DeCosta indicated that the team would like to add more playmakers on the back end of the defense.

"Our inability to create turnovers was ... an issue for us," DeCosta said.

Related Content

news

Ravens President Dick Cass to Retire, Sashi Brown Named Successor

Dick Cass has had an incredible impact on the Ravens over his 18 years. Now it will be Sashi Brown, who served as president of Monumental Basketball the past three years and with the Cleveland Browns previously.
news

Ravens Believe Ronnie Stanley Will Back at an All-Pro Level in 2022

General Manager Eric DeCosta said his understanding was that Ronnie Stanley would be back in 2021, and his loss was a 'big setback.'
news

Eric DeCosta: Offensive Line Is a 'Point of Emphasis' in 2022

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta talked about adding two pieces to the offensive line this offseason.
news

Ravens Plan to Pick Up Marquise Brown's Fifth-Year Option

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he thinks 'very highly' of wide receiver Marquise Brown.
news

Eric DeCosta Discusses Lamar Jackson's Contract Extension

The Ravens have the salary cap flexibility to handle Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option, but 'nothing has changed' on their feelings about him.
news

Late for Work 2/4: More Coaching Changes Reportedly Coming on Ravens Defense

Akiem Hicks among defensive linemen the Ravens could target in free agency. Is Joe Flacco too low in Super Bowl quarterback rankings?
news

Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Cornerbacks Become Popular Choice 

The Ravens were ravaged by injuries at cornerback in 2021, and several mock drafts predict they will target that position.
news

Late for Work 2/3: Three Ravens Who Could Have Bigger Roles Next Season, Including an All-Pro

Pundit says new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald was the right hire. Brandon Stephens could flourish under Macdonald. The Pro Bowl will feature the 'spot and choose' method proposed by the Ravens instead of kickoffs.
news

Mike Macdonald's Vision for the Ravens Defense

Raised on the Ravens' coaching staff, new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will add his fingerprints to their defensive DNA.
news

Age Is Just a Number for Mike Macdonald, the NFL's Youngest Defensive Coordinator

At 34 years old, Mike Macdonald is the youngest coordinator in Ravens franchise history. It was his lesson for John Harbaugh that won him the job.
news

John Harbaugh: Vikings Would Be Wise to Hire Jim Harbaugh

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he would love to coach against his brother again in the NFL.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising