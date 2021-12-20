Ravens' Playoff Chances After Loss to Packers

Because of the tie-breaker procedures, the Ravens currently sit behind the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, who are both also 8-6, in the wild-card chase despite having head-to-head wins. Those calculations will change by season's end, however.

The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) are atop the division for now because they have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens from their 41-17 win in Week 7.

The Cleveland Browns would jump into first place if they beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night because they would be 8-6 and would have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals. The Pittsburgh Steelers are not far behind (7-6-1) after a comeback win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

The Ravens know that next week's game in Cincinnati will go a long way in deciding who wins the AFC North.