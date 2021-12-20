Ravens' Playoff Chances After Loss to Packers

Dec 19, 2021 at 10:24 PM
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during an NFL football game on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Ravens' third straight loss dropped them out of first place in the AFC North and out of the playoffs if the season were to end today.

According to NBC's Steve Kornacki, the Ravens now have a 50% chance of making the playoffs and a 26% chance of winning the AFC North.

Baltimore now sits at 8-6 in a logjam in the AFC North and the conference as a whole.

Because of the tie-breaker procedures, the Ravens currently sit behind the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, who are both also 8-6, in the wild-card chase despite having head-to-head wins. Those calculations will change by season's end, however.

The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) are atop the division for now because they have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens from their 41-17 win in Week 7.

The Cleveland Browns would jump into first place if they beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night because they would be 8-6 and would have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals. The Pittsburgh Steelers are not far behind (7-6-1) after a comeback win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

The Ravens know that next week's game in Cincinnati will go a long way in deciding who wins the AFC North.

"We came up a little short here and there in a couple spots," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Sunday. "Now, we're getting ready for Cincinnati. So, we have an opportunity to go win the division in the next three games, and that's what we're going to put everything we've got into doing. We're very confident in our ability to do that.

Related Content

news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Packers

Even in a loss, the Ravens had one of their finest performances of 2021. I'm growing weary of all the two-point conversion second-guessing. Tyler Huntley didn't look like he should be anyone's backup.
news

Tyler Huntley Takes a 'Big Step' in Relief of Lamar Jackson

Making his second start of the season, Tyler Huntley led another fourth-quarter rally and continued to spark the offense at quarterback.
news

Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews Share Their View of Two-Point Conversion

The Ravens' two-point conversion play was designed for TE Mark Andrews, but Packers safety Darnell Savage got a finger on the ball.
news

John Harbaugh Explains Two-Point Conversion Decision vs. Packers

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens lost when a two-point conversion attempt at the end went incomplete.
news

Reaction Pours in on Bad Pass Interference Call That Hurt Ravens

A defensive pass interference call on Kevon Seymour put the Ravens in a hole against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Tavon Young, Tyre Phillips Exit With Injuries

The Ravens' two most injury-riddled positions, cornerback and offensive tackle, have gotten even thinner.
news

Lamar Jackson Out vs. Packers, Misses First Game Due to Injury

Calais Campbell will also not suit up. Alejandro Villanueva and Tyre Phillips will play, but Patrick Mekari will not. Nick Boyle is returning to action.
news

Jimmy Smith Added to Ravens Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens' already shorthanded secondary will be without veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out Color Rush Unis for Packers

The Ravens are undefeated at 4-0 wearing their all purple 'Color Rush' jerseys.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Packers

Leading the AFC North but riding a two-game losing streak, the Ravens (8-5) return home to face the Green Bay Packers (10-3) in a key matchup with playoff implications.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Packers

Fans can tune into Sunday's game at 4:25 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium on FOX.
