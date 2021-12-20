Ravens' Playoff Chances After Loss to Packers

The Ravens' third straight loss dropped them out of first place in the AFC North and out of the playoffs if the season were to end today.
According to NBC's Steve Kornacki, the Ravens now have a 50% chance of making the playoffs and a 26% chance of winning the AFC North.
Baltimore now sits at 8-6 in a logjam in the AFC North and the conference as a whole.
Because of the tie-breaker procedures, the Ravens currently sit behind the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, who are both also 8-6, in the wild-card chase despite having head-to-head wins. Those calculations will change by season's end, however.
The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) are atop the division for now because they have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens from their 41-17 win in Week 7.
The Cleveland Browns would jump into first place if they beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night because they would be 8-6 and would have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals. The Pittsburgh Steelers are not far behind (7-6-1) after a comeback win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday.
The Ravens know that next week's game in Cincinnati will go a long way in deciding who wins the AFC North.
"We came up a little short here and there in a couple spots," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Sunday. "Now, we're getting ready for Cincinnati. So, we have an opportunity to go win the division in the next three games, and that's what we're going to put everything we've got into doing. We're very confident in our ability to do that.