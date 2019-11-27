Ravens Playoff Tickets Go on Sale on Dec. 5

Nov 27, 2019 at 03:59 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112719_Fans

The Ravens have become the NFL's hottest show, and you don't want to miss the action.

Playoff tickets will go on sale on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. to the general public. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.

Fans can get access to playoff tickets before they go on sale to the general public by locking in their 2020 season tickets now.

The date and time of a potential Wild Card or Divisional playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium is to be determined at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Ravens haven't locked up their playoff spot yet, but they have a 99.8 percent chance, according to three models at ESPN FPI, Football Outsiders and Five Thirty Eight.

Baltimore has the NFL's longest winning streak at seven games and a three-game lead in the AFC North with five games left to play.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Offensive Line Deserves Props; Will Have Rotation at Left Guard

Brandon Williams' neck strain is believed to be minor. Brandon Stephens stepped in well for DeShon Elliott. Anthony Averett's PBU on Tyreek Hill deserves a second look.
news

After Rousing Victory, Ravens Will Lean On Their Resiliency

The Ravens refuse to let injuries or tough situations shake their belief in what they can accomplish this season. 
news

Around the AFC North: T.J. Watt Injured in Steelers Defeat

Baker Mayfield shakes off shoulder injury, but Jarvis Landry to have MRI. Joe Burrow wants to take more shots downfield, says Bears were sitting on routes after throwing three interceptions.
news

What the Chiefs Said After Ravens' Comeback Win

Andy Reid tipped his hat to the Ravens' gameplans. Patrick Mahomes said that was the worst interception of his career.
news

Late for Work 9/20: Ravens Victory Over Chiefs Defied All Odds 

Lamar Jackson proves his 'unshakable value.' John Harbaugh's fourth-down decision impresses pundits. Alejandro Villanueva has a bounce-back game at left tackle.
news

Lamar Jackson Happy to Get Chiefs Monkey Off His Back

After three straight losses to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Lamar Jackson willed his team to a victory on 'Sunday Night Football.'
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Chiefs

Maybe the Ravens have won more important games in terms of standings and playoffs since Lamar Jackson became their quarterback, but I'm not sure they've won one that felt better.
news

Huge Plays By Odafe Oweh Help Deliver Victory

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh caused two turnovers by the Kansas City Chiefs that helped the Ravens secure their 36-35 victory.
news

DeShon Elliott Leaves Chiefs Game With Concussion

Ravens starting safety DeShon Elliott left Sunday night's game late in the second quarter after suffering a concussion while making a tackle. 
news

Ravens Play Omar's Whistle From 'The Wire' Before Introductions

The Ravens paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the Baltimore-based show 'The Wire.'
news

Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Inactive vs. Chiefs

Wide receivers Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay are both active, while Andre Smith is activated from the practice squad. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

In their home opener, the Ravens (0-1) face the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) in a Sunday night showdown.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising