Ravens Playoff Tickets Go on Sale on Dec. 5

The Ravens have become the NFL's hottest show, and you don't want to miss the action.

Playoff tickets will go on sale on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. to the general public. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.

Fans can get access to playoff tickets before they go on sale to the general public by locking in their 2020 season tickets now.

The date and time of a potential Wild Card or Divisional playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium is to be determined at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Ravens haven't locked up their playoff spot yet, but they have a 99.8 percent chance, according to three models at ESPN FPI, Football Outsiders and Five Thirty Eight.