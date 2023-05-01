Ravens Poised to Make Moves in Free Agency, Eyes on Cornerback

"As we've said, the roster is never set," DeCosta said. "I think what you'll see is in the coming weeks, there are a lot of potential moves for us to make: free agents, guys that we've had, guys that we like who are available."

DeCosta pointed out that two corners the Ravens drafted in the fourth round last year, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams, are "good, young players" who they probably would have drafted in the same spot in this year's draft. Both dealt with injuries as rookies, and this will be an important Year 2 for their development.

"That being said, would we like to potentially add a veteran corner? Yes, I'm sure we would," DeCosta said. "It's an important position. What we've seen is you can never have enough good corners to start the season and throughout the season. That's a fast way to get beat, is to not have enough corners on the field."

Two veteran cornerbacks who played with the Ravens last season remain free agents – Marcus Peters and Kyle Fuller. Peters has been the starter opposite Marlon Humphrey since 2019, while Fuller suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 1 last season.

Other top cornerbacks available on the free agent market include:

Rock Ya-Sin – Started 9 games with the Raiders last season, and the Ravens reportedly had him in for a visit.

– Started 9 games with the Raiders last season, and the Ravens reportedly had him in for a visit. Shaquill Griffin – A 2019 Pro Bowler who was limited to five games with the Jaguars last season due to a back injury.

– A 2019 Pro Bowler who was limited to five games with the Jaguars last season due to a back injury. Bryce Callahan – Played 15 games with the Chargers last season as their primary slot corner and revived his career with 47 tackles and three interceptions.

– Played 15 games with the Chargers last season as their primary slot corner and revived his career with 47 tackles and three interceptions. Troy Hill – Started 12 games with the Rams last season with 67 tackles and one interception.

– Started 12 games with the Rams last season with 67 tackles and one interception. Eli Apple – A starter with the Bengals last season with 49 tackles, eight passed defended and no interceptions in 15 games.

– A starter with the Bengals last season with 49 tackles, eight passed defended and no interceptions in 15 games. Tre Flowers – A veteran in the Bengals rotation last season with 27 tackles and one interception in 15 games.

The Ravens could also be in the market for a pass rusher, and two veterans who played for them last season remain unsigned – Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul.

Houston led Baltimore in sacks (9.5) in 2022 and said after the season that he was interested in returning. Houston didn't re-sign until July 31st last year, and it would not be surprising to see a similar scenario unfold this summer.

"I remember last year being on the beach with my dad when we signed Justin Houston in July," DeCosta said earlier this offseason.