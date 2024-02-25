 Skip to main content
Position Review/Preview: Inside Linebacker 

Feb 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

ILB Trenton Simpson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Trenton Simpson

Players Under Contract 

Roquan Smith 

Trenton Simpson 

Josh Ross

Pending Free Agents 

Patrick Queen 

Del'Shawn Phillips

Season in Review 

Smith and Queen were the NFL's best inside linebacker tandem, two Pro Bowlers who played with speed, smarts and physicality. They were also durable, both playing over 1,000 snaps. Simpson played a special teams role as a third-round rookie, but his strong defensive performance in Week 17 against the Steelers bodes well for his future.

What to Watch This Offseason

Queen has positioned himself for a huge payday, but it may not happen in Baltimore. His departure would leave a major void, but the salary cap will make it difficult to keep both Queen and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who is also a pending free agent. Phillips is a standout on special teams who could see a bigger role on defense, if he re-signs.

