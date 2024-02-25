Position Review/Preview: Inside Linebacker 

Players Under Contract
Roquan Smith
Trenton Simpson
Josh Ross
Pending Free Agents
Patrick Queen
Del'Shawn Phillips
Season in Review
Smith and Queen were the NFL's best inside linebacker tandem, two Pro Bowlers who played with speed, smarts and physicality. They were also durable, both playing over 1,000 snaps. Simpson played a special teams role as a third-round rookie, but his strong defensive performance in Week 17 against the Steelers bodes well for his future.
What to Watch This Offseason
Queen has positioned himself for a huge payday, but it may not happen in Baltimore. His departure would leave a major void, but the salary cap will make it difficult to keep both Queen and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who is also a pending free agent. Phillips is a standout on special teams who could see a bigger role on defense, if he re-signs.