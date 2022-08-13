Practice Report: Rashod Bateman Has Monster Practice

The Ravens are banking on Rashod Bateman to be a top-flight No. 1 wide receiver this season and practices like Saturday's make it look like a safe bet.

Bateman had his best practice of training camp after not playing in Thursday's preseason opener.

He opened the day with a release during 1-on-1s that was so filthy the cornerback hit the turf. Bateman popped wide open to catch a slant. Then, also in 1-on-1s, Bateman took Kyle Fuller deep and probably would've had a long touchdown had Fuller not taken him down with defensive pass interference.

Later, Bateman and Lamar Jackson connected on a deep shot when the wide receiver got behind rookie cornerback Pepe Williams. Then Bateman made a nice adjustment to pluck another long pass over the head of undrafted rookie David Vereen.