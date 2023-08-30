Rumor Mill: Ravens Practice Squad Being Assembled

Now that waiver claims have been processed, the Ravens can begin putting together their practice squad.

Rookie fifth-round cornerback Kyu Kelly was the only Ravens player released as part of Tuesday's cutdown that was claimed by another team (Seattle Seahawks).

Teams can have a maximum of 16 players on their practice squad. They can have a maximum of 10 players with up to two years of accrued service, and a max of six players with unlimited accrued time. Practice squad players can be elevated up to three times for gamedays.