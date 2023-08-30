Rumor Mill: Ravens Practice Squad Being Assembled

Now that waiver claims have been processed, the Ravens can begin putting together their practice squad.
Rookie fifth-round cornerback Kyu Kelly was the only Ravens player released as part of Tuesday's cutdown that was claimed by another team (Seattle Seahawks).
Teams can have a maximum of 16 players on their practice squad. They can have a maximum of 10 players with up to two years of accrued service, and a max of six players with unlimited accrued time. Practice squad players can be elevated up to three times for gamedays.
Here's who the Ravens are reportedly bringing back on the practice squad: