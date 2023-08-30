Rumor Mill: Ravens Practice Squad Being Assembled

Aug 30, 2023 at 01:17 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

083023PS
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Travis Vokolek

Now that waiver claims have been processed, the Ravens can begin putting together their practice squad.

Rookie fifth-round cornerback Kyu Kelly was the only Ravens player released as part of Tuesday's cutdown that was claimed by another team (Seattle Seahawks).

Teams can have a maximum of 16 players on their practice squad. They can have a maximum of 10 players with up to two years of accrued service, and a max of six players with unlimited accrued time. Practice squad players can be elevated up to three times for gamedays.

Here's who the Ravens are reportedly bringing back on the practice squad:

Related Content

news

Roster Decisions That Could Come Next

The Ravens' initial 53-man roster is set, but they are likely not done making moves.
news

Mailbag: Under-the-Radar Raven Who Could Break Out

Is Keaton Mitchell insurance for next year? What's the Ravens' home record vs. rookie QBs? Is Kyle Van Noy still an option?
news

Justin Tucker Wants to Kick 'Until the Wheels Fall Off'

While several other teams around the league made kicker changes at the end of training camp, the Ravens are once again rock solid with Justin Tucker.
news

Late for Work: With Initial 53-Man Roster Set, Questions Remain at Cornerback and Edge Rusher

The Ravens won't face Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor in Week 3 and Texans' Week 1 offensive line is banged up. Baltimore is No. 8 in Pro Football Focus' roster rankings. The Ravens defense makes the top 10 in The Ringer's rankings. 
news

Undrafted Rookies Keaton Mitchell, Malik Hamm Make Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Two of the Ravens' best underdog stories both came true on cutdown day.
news

Tyus Bowser to Begin Season on NFI List, Out First Four Games

New cornerback Ronald Darby feels healthy and ready to contribute immediately. John Simpson's competitive juices were elevated by training camp competition with Sala Aumavae-Laulu.
news

10 Takeaways From Ravens' Initial 53-Man Roster

The Ravens cut their roster to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline. Here are the biggest takeaways.
news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Roster Cuts

The Ravens have reportedly begun releasing players to get down to the 53-man roster.
news

Late for Work: Robert Griffin III: 'If They Stay Healthy, Ravens Will Win the Super Bowl'

The Ravens offense doesn't crack the top 10 in The Ringer's rankings. Lamar Jackson is among the top five offensive win-share leaders. Zay Flowers is named a top five fantasy breakout candidate. Four Ravens make ESPN's top 100 players for 2023.
news

Injury Updates on Mark Andrews, Tyus Bowser

Mark Andrews expected to be ready for Week 1, but Tyus Bowser may be sidelined at the start of the year. Tyler Huntley isn't back from his hamstring injury, but is not a candidate for IR. 
news

Ravens Release Seven Players Ahead of Deadline

The Ravens made their first wave of roster cuts Monday, and have 29 more spaces to clear.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising