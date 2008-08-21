Ravens Prepare for St. Louis





The Baltimore Ravens will play their third preseason game, the second road test, when they face the St. Louis Rams this Saturday, Aug. 23. Kickoff at the Edward Jones Dome is 8 p.m. The Ravens, who dropped a 23-15 decision to the Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium last Saturday, take a 1-1 record to St. Louis. The Rams are also 1-1 after stopping the visiting Chargers, 7-6, last Saturday.

Playing without 10 starters against Minnesota, the Ravens mounted an impressive opening drive behind the running of rookie (second round) running back Ray Rice and quarterback Troy Smith, who started the game. Rice finished the game with eight rushes for 77 yards, including a 42-yard scamper on the Ravens' lone offensive touchdown drive. Running back Travis Minor scored the Rams only touchdown in the win over San Diego, which played without signal-caller Philip Rivers and running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

The Ravens return to their Owings Mills complex this week after 26 days of training camp at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md. While the two-a-days of camp are behind them, head coach John Harbaugh says that "we will still have a camp-like atmosphere" this week. "The emphasis is on teaching, installing and evaluating instead of game planning," Harbaugh said.

Following the trip to St. Louis, the Ravens will have little time to prepare for the preseason finale against the visiting Falcons, who will play in Baltimore on Thursday, Aug. 28. The Ravens then have nine days to prepare for AFC North rival Cincinnati, which comes to M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 7 for the regular season opener. The Rams finish August with their annual clash against the Chiefs – at Arrowhead Aug. 28. St. Louis opens at Philly Sept. 7.