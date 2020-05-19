Tuesday, May 19, 2020 12:42 PM

Ravens' Preseason Schedule Has Been Finalized

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

051920_Judon
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon

The Ravens' preseason schedule has been finalized with starting times and dates for all four games.

Baltimore's third preseason game will be Aug. 22 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys at 8 p.m. ET That was the last remaining preseason date to be determined. The kickoff for the preseason finale against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 3 has been moved back one-half hour to 7:30 p.m.

The Ravens have won 17 straight preseason games – perfect in every preseason since 2016. They will open at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 14 against the Buffalo Bills. Here is Baltimore's four-game preseason schedule (home games in bold):

Aug. 14 – vs. Buffalo Bills, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 22 – at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Aug. 30 – vs. Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m.

Sept. 3 – at Washington Redskins, 7:30 p.m.

All games will be televised on WBAL-TV (Channel 11) in Baltimore and broadcast on WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) radio. The Aug. 30 game vs. Carolina will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

All other games will also be televised on WJLA (Washington, DC), WGAL (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, PA), WMDT (Salisbury/Eastern Shore), WUPV (Richmond), WTVZ (Norfolk / Portsmouth / Newport News) and WWCW (Roanoke).

