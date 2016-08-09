Ravens Preseason Television & Radio Coverage

Throughout the 2016 preseason, Baltimore Ravens games will be televised across a total of nine different networks. The preseason contests will be simulcast on television and radio, with the broadcasts being produced by Ravens Productions – the team's in-house broadcasting group – and called by the crew of Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Stan White(analyst), Qadry Ismail (analyst) and Brent Harris (sidelines). Due to coverage of the Olympic Games on WBAL-TV, the first two preseason matchups will air on WMAR-TV, with the second two broadcasts airing on the Flagship of the Baltimore Ravens, WBAL-TV.
Additionally, Ravens radio broadcasts can be heard on WBAL 1090AM, 98Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), www.baltimoreravens.com, the Ravens' mobile and tablet apps, and across 21 regional affiliates (listed below) that span four states and Washington, D.C.
TV Ratings Note: During the month of August for each year from 2006 to 2015, Ravens Preseason Football has been the No. 1 primetime program, with the exception of 2008 and 2012 when the Olympic Games were being held. During both of those Olympic years, Ravens Preseason Football programming ranked just behind the Olympics Opening Ceremony, Olympics Closing Ceremony and Olympics Prime Block.
In 2015, Ravens Preseason Football telecasts averaged a 16.79 rating and 29 share, outperforming programs such as the Preakness (16.77), Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (15.84), NCAA Basketball Championship on CBS (15.47), NBA Finals Game 6 on ABC (14.07), Kentucky Derby (11.83) and Golden Globes (11.58).
PRESEASON TELEVISION AFFILIATES
· WMAR (Baltimore) – Aug. 11 vs. Panthers & Aug. 20 at Colts (while WBAL carries the Olympics)
· WBAL (Baltimore) – Aug. 27 vs. Lions & Sept. 1 at Saints
· Comcast SportsNet – All Games
· MeTV (Baltimore) – All Games
· WJLA (Washington, D.C.) – All Games
· WHTM (Harrisburg, Pa.) – All Games
· WFXR (Roanoke, Va.) – All Games
· WWCW (Roanoke, Va.) – All Games
· KFVE (Honolulu, Hawaii) – Aug. 20 game at Colts
RADIO AFFILIATES Maryland
Annapolis
WNAV • 1430 AM
Cambridge
WCEM • 106.3 FM /1240 AM
Cumberland
WCBC • 107.1 FM
Frederick
WFMD • 930 AM
Hagerstown
WARK • 1490 AM/98.9 FM
Pocomoke City
WGOP • 540 AM
WBEY • 97.9 FM
Rehoboth Beach/Ocean City
WGMD • 92.7 FM
Thurmont
WTHU • 1450 AM
Westminster
WTTR • 1470 AM
Pennsylvania
Jersey Shore
WEJS • 1600 AM
Williamsport
WYLC • 1050 AM/92.7 FM & 104.1 FM
York
WSBA • 910 AM
Delaware
Newark
WWTX • 1290 AM
Washington, D.C.
WBIG • 100.3 FM
Virginia
Richmond
WNTW • 820 AM
*Portsmouth *
WHKT • 1650 AM