Ravens Preseason Television & Radio Coverage

Throughout the 2016 preseason, Baltimore Ravens games will be televised across a total of nine different networks. The preseason contests will be simulcast on television and radio, with the broadcasts being produced by Ravens Productions – the team's in-house broadcasting group – and called by the crew of Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Stan White(analyst), Qadry Ismail (analyst) and Brent Harris (sidelines). Due to coverage of the Olympic Games on WBAL-TV, the first two preseason matchups will air on WMAR-TV, with the second two broadcasts airing on the Flagship of the Baltimore Ravens, WBAL-TV.

Additionally, Ravens radio broadcasts can be heard on WBAL 1090AM, 98Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), www.baltimoreravens.com, the Ravens' mobile and tablet apps, and across 21 regional affiliates (listed below) that span four states and Washington, D.C.

TV Ratings Note: During the month of August for each year from 2006 to 2015, Ravens Preseason Football has been the No. 1 primetime program, with the exception of 2008 and 2012 when the Olympic Games were being held. During both of those Olympic years, Ravens Preseason Football programming ranked just behind the Olympics Opening Ceremony, Olympics Closing Ceremony and Olympics Prime Block.

In 2015, Ravens Preseason Football telecasts averaged a 16.79 rating and 29 share, outperforming programs such as the Preakness (16.77), Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (15.84), NCAA Basketball Championship on CBS (15.47), NBA Finals Game 6 on ABC (14.07), Kentucky Derby (11.83) and Golden Globes (11.58).

PRESEASON TELEVISION AFFILIATES · WMAR (Baltimore) – Aug. 11 vs. Panthers & Aug. 20 at Colts (while WBAL carries the Olympics)

· WBAL (Baltimore) – Aug. 27 vs. Lions & Sept. 1 at Saints

· Comcast SportsNet – All Games

· MeTV (Baltimore) – All Games

· WJLA (Washington, D.C.) – All Games

· WHTM (Harrisburg, Pa.) – All Games

· WFXR (Roanoke, Va.) – All Games

· WWCW (Roanoke, Va.) – All Games

· KFVE (Honolulu, Hawaii) – Aug. 20 game at Colts

RADIO AFFILIATES Maryland

Annapolis

WNAV • 1430 AM

Cambridge

WCEM • 106.3 FM /1240 AM

Cumberland

WCBC • 107.1 FM

Frederick

WFMD • 930 AM

Hagerstown

WARK • 1490 AM/98.9 FM

Pocomoke City

WGOP • 540 AM

WBEY • 97.9 FM

Rehoboth Beach/Ocean City

WGMD • 92.7 FM

Thurmont

WTHU • 1450 AM

Westminster

WTTR • 1470 AM

Pennsylvania

Jersey Shore

WEJS • 1600 AM

Williamsport

WYLC • 1050 AM/92.7 FM & 104.1 FM

York

WSBA • 910 AM

Delaware

Newark

WWTX • 1290 AM

Washington, D.C.

WBIG • 100.3 FM

Virginia

Richmond

WNTW • 820 AM

*Portsmouth *